Original Twisted Metal Games Hitting PlayStation 4 & 5 Ahead of Peacock Series Premiere

Sony is giving Twisted Metal fans the opportunity to satisfy their cravings for all-out vehicular bedlam ahead of the Peacock series adaptation (all 10 episodes will begin streaming July 27). Posting on the official PlayStation blog this week, the company announced that the first two games in the hit franchise will become available on the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles this coming Tuesday — July 18, as part of its Playstation Plus Premium offering.

Released for the original PlayStation in 1995, the first game has been revamped "with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters," reads the description. "Outwit, outrun and outgun up to eight other vehicles to be the last one surviving by driving anywhere and using machine guns, heat-seeking missiles and more. Take on a friend in a local split-screen two player mode."

Twisted Metal 2 arrived on the PS1 a year later in 1996. The contemporary version rocks the same updates as its predecessor.

The synopsis continues: "Master combos and Advanced Attacks to blow away the competition and use special weapons to be the last vehicle on the road. Two player battles return, while the game’s Battlegrounds are now rich with hidden areas, mystery cars, teleporters and secret passageways."

Showrun by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), the Peacock show stars Marvel Cinematic Universe vet Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) as John Doe, a post-apocalyptic delivery man searching for a true home. Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Neve Campbell (Scream), Richard Cabral (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones), Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War), Tahj Vaughans (The Purge), and Lou Beatty Jr. (Station 19) co-star.

The fan favorite character of Sweet Tooth — the homicidal (and ice cream truck-driving) clown with a head of roaring flames — was brought to life by a combination of wrestler Samoa Joe (providing the physical performance) and Will Arnett (providing the voice).

Mackie and Arnett serve as executive producers alongside Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst. Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show) directed multiple episodes. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) are the co-producing studios.

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal (each clocking in at around 30 minutes apiece) hit Peacock Thursday, July 27.

