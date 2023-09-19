Where to Fuel Up on Scary-Season Eats and Drinks at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando, happening now until Halloween, is an event that's going to keep you on your feet and full of adrenaline until the wee hours of the morning. After expending all that energy getting to all the haunted houses, Scare Zones, and live events, it's important to keep well fed and hydrated. Since no outside food of any kind is allowed into the event, you may want to partake in the many food and beverage options located in both theme parks.

Whether you want to party with the scary monsters (if you're over 21 with valid ID) with HHN inspired cocktails, or you just want to taste all of the specialty foods created for each park celebrating the haunted houses and horror characters, there are plenty of options. HHN Orlando has a broad selection of dinner, dessert, and drink options. While HHN Hollywood has a whole Dia de los Muertos festival area for food, and a bunch of pop-up areas. There's also CityWalk in both theme parks offering Halloween inspired items like milkshakes, doughnuts, and more before you enter the park.

For your planning convenience, SYFY WIRE has assembled some of the best areas to look out for in both Hollywood and Orlando.

Where are the best places to eat and drink at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights 2023?

Día De Los Muertos Bar and Cocina

A look into the food and drinks at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

In the Upper Lot of Universal Studio Hollywood, in the main circle, you'll find the most chill eating and drinking area at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. The area is dressed up to celebrate Dia de los Muertos and offers plenty of bench seating where you can eat with a bit of peace from the scaring going on around you. There's great blacklight decorations of dancing skeletons, music, and delicious Mexican inspired sit-down food options.

A look into the food and drinks at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

For adults over 21 and wearing wristbands, there is a Modelo and Corona stocked bar area, as well as four Latin Folklore inspired adult cocktails: Tlahuelpuchi Margarita, El Silbón Mule, La Lechuza, and La Muerte.

A look into the food and drinks at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Peacock's Halloween Horror Bar

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special Photo: David S. Pumpkins Is His Own Thing - SNL/Saturday Night Live YouTube

At both Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando, the brand-new Peacock's Halloween Horror Bar (located in the Upper Lot near WaterWorld in Hollywood and behind Lombard's Seafood Grille in Orlando) offers the thrill of maybe catching SNL character David S. Pumpkins as he wanders the area. For adults over 21 and wearing wristbands, there are also three bespoke cocktails to enjoy at this bar: Purge Punch, Peacocktail, and the Charles Lee Ray, named for the serial killer whose soul gets transferred into the Good Guy Doll, Chucky.

Stellar Bar

A look into Stellar Bar at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

At Universal Studios Hollywood in the Lower Lot near Jurassic World and in Universal Studios Orlando at Music Plaza, there's the Stellar Bar which is inspired by the look and feel of the Starcourt Mall in Stranger Things. Both locales have unique food menus including Demogorgon Pizza (in Hollywood) and Cheddar Jalapeño Hellfire Club (in Orlando). Each serves Stella Artois beverages and cocktails unique to this area.

Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood (2023). Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Surfer Boy Pizza

A look into food and drink at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Carrying on with the Stranger Things theming, there are Surfer Boy Pizza stands at both Universal Studios Hollywood in the Lower Lot and at Universal Studios Orlando in Gramercy Park. At both locations you can get a variety of pizza slices and even specialty foods like Pizza Fries.

Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream

Scoops Ahoy at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

At Universal Studios Hollywood in the Lower Lot, it might be a good idea to grab something from Scoops Ahoy to keep you fortified in those long lines for the Lower Lot haunted houses. You can get milkshakes, ice cream in waffle cones, and more options to service your sweet tooth.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 kicked off at Universal Orlando Resort Friday, September 1 and runs through Saturday, November 4. Universal Studios Hollywood let in the ghouls starting Thursday, September 7 and is going strong through Tuesday, October 31. You can peruse all ticketing packages right here.