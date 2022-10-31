Universal head would 'love' a female-led 'Fast & Furious' movie

Next year marks the beginning of the end for the Fast & Furious franchise, or at least the main series story that began 20 years ago with The Fast and the Furious. The Toretto family's penultimate film, Fast X, is on track to be the biggest yet, and set up the high-stakes conclusion in the eleventh and final film in the main story. But that doesn't mean there won't be more Fast movies in our future.

The series has already spawned one spinoff film, Hobbs and Shaw, and the franchise has proven to be such a winner at the global box office that it makes sense for Universal Pictures to consider other possibilities, including a female-led spinoff film focusing on the women who've been established as key players in the saga over the years. Speaking to Business Insider about that very prospect, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group head Donna Langley expressed enthusiasm at the idea, if it ever comes to fruition.

"I would love to see a female Fast," Langley said. "So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast."

As Langley noted, Brie Larson is one of several big names joining the saga with Fast X, which will also co-star Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, and Alan Ritchson alongside mainstays like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and more. Much of the franchise's current energy is focused on getting that film out the door for its release date next year, and then hitting the gas on the final film in the Toretto family saga. But there's bound to be talk of the future for a billion-dollar franchise like this, even beyond the core story.

Hobbs and Shaw worked pretty well as a spinoff in its own right, so it wouldn't be surprising to see characters like Letty (Rodriguez), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Mia (Jordana Brewster) and other awesome women in the franchise get their own spotlight down the line. It's still not clear whether or not that'll happen, but as usual when it comes to the Fast Saga, anything seems possible.

Fast X hits theaters May 19, 2023.

