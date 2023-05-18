Universal Orlando Shares New Details on Minion Land Theme Park Inspired by Despicable Me Films

Anyone else in the mood for some banana-flavored popcorn? No, we haven't gone off the deep end. We're just totally jazzed about the latest announcement of details regarding the Minion Land theme park (inspired by the diminutive, gibberish-spouting henchmen of Illumination's Despicable Me film franchise and its Minions spinoff projects) opening this summer at Universal Studios Florida.

"The new land expands upon the wildly popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction and will debut a new collection of experiences for guests of all ages inspired by the beloved Minions franchise," promises the official release. "As soon as guests enter the land, they’ll be greeted by a fun, photo-worthy Minion Land marquee featuring 22 Minions before embarking on the mischief that awaits along Illumination Ave."

The release continues: "Minion Land is yet another example of how Universal Destinations & Experiences is raising the bar on immersive storytelling for the entire family using beloved stories and franchises often seen in films. This follows exciting news earlier in the year where the company announced plans to build a one-of-kind, original theme park for families with young children in Frisco, Texas."

Minion Land at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Here's what to expect from Minion Land at Universal Orlando Resort...

ILLUMINATION’S VILLAIN-CON MINION BLAST:

Guests can put their villainous skills to the test in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast — an all-new attraction where guests compete against each other in a fully interactive gaming experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime. Afterward, guests exit through Evil Stuff, an all-new retail location where they can stock up on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise.

Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

ILLUMINATION’S MINION CAFE:

It’s Minions in the kitchen, mischief in the dining room, and tons of tasty food at the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe — the marquee dining location within Minion Land. This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly-entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto: the Kitchen, where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu; the Breakroom, where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space that includes everything from "Office Safety Tips" to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items; and the Dining Room, a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more. Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

Just as eye-catching as Minion Cafe’s incredibly-themed surroundings is its delicious menu — the latest example of how Universal Orlando’s award-winning culinary team continues to raise the bar when it comes to theme park dining. Guests of all ages can enjoy inventive, family-friendly fare featuring nearly 20 items inspired by memorable characters and staples from the Minions franchise, including eclectic “despica-bowls” such as Otto’s Noodle Bowl, Agnes’s Honeymoon Soup, and Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower (vegan offering); delectable handhelds such as the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich; adorable desserts such as Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff; a kids’ menu for the “mini Minions” in the family that includes items like the Mini Boss’ Mega Melt; and so much more.

The Minion Cafe will also feature an express window with a limited menu for those looking to satisfy their mischievous cravings quickly and return to the mayhem in Minion Land.

Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Steak Cheese Ray Sandwich at Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Bob's Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff at Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Agness Honeymoon Soup at Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Mini Boss Mega Melt at Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Carl's Crispy Cauliflower at Minion Cafe at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

BAKE MY DAY:

Topped with a massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in the land, Bake My Day is a whimsical retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores, and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains, and more.

Bake My Day at Universal Orlando Resort Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

POP-A-NANA:

Banana-flavored popcorn, anyone? This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas. Here, guests may also find an assortment of cute popcorn buckets, including the Minion Selfie bucket.

FREEZE RAY POPS:

Guests can cool off with a visit to Freeze Ray Pops, featuring a variety of colorful popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions and Vector – along with beverages.

ILLUMINATION THEATER:

Guests can meet, greet, and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film Sing — Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny — at an outdoor Illumination Theater façade. Guests can also discover murals, photo ops, and more throughout Minion Land that celebrate additional characters from popular Illumination films.

