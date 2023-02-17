Universal Orlando is leveling up with a Super Nintendo World of its own!

Right now, Nintendo fans need to book tickets (or find the nearest warp pipe) to California or Japan if they want to immerse themselves in the world of Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom.

All of that will change very soon when Universal Orlando gains its very own Super Nintendo World experience in the forthcoming Epic Universe area of the theme park (slated to open within the next two years). The news was confirmed to members of the press this week by Mark Woodbury, Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who called it "the worst-kept secret in history."

"Our Universal brand is built on bringing the most compelling stories to life in unique and captivating ways," he added during a special launch event for Universal Studios Hollywood's iteration. "With Super Nintendo World, we're taking personal storytelling to a whole new level. This entire land is rich with interactivity, distinctive merchandise, inventive culinary treats and Mario Kart Bowser's Challenge, the first of its kind augmented reality technology which enables us to translate what generations of people have experienced with Nintendo games into an immersive ride that is unlike anything else in the world."

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is now open to the public. Click here for ticketing options. The Orlando-based location is one of several in-development expansion plans from Universal Parks & Resorts, which has also announced a year-round horror installation in Las Vegas and a family-friend theme park in North Texas.

And hey, if you want to make the California people jealous, Universal Orlando is (as of this writing) the exclusive home of the Great Movie Escape, which allows patrons to partake in escape rooms inspired by the Jurassic World and Back to the Future franchises.

The grand opening of the West Coast Super Nintendo World comes two months ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is scheduled to open in theaters Friday, April 7. The first cinematic translation of the Mario video game franchise in almost three decades, the Illumination-animated feature rocks an ensemble voice cast of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, and more.

