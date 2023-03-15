This'll get heads turning: Universal Pictures' 'The Exorcist' revival wraps filming

The power of Christ compels you to get ready for The Exorcist revival.

The power of Christ compels you to get ready for The Exorcist revival. Okay, maybe not, but now's definitely the time to start getting excited about the Universal Pictures horror due out in October, since filming has wrapped on the flick from Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek Entertainment.

That's according to Deadline, which also reported that longtime producer Stephanie Allain (behind films like Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan and Dear White People) has signed on as executive producer. "I’ve known Stephanie for years — she’s the coolest and steadiest producer around, and I’m thrilled we’re finally able to work together,” producer Jason Blum told Deadline.

The original 1973 film, The Exorcist, centered on a preteen girl, Regan (Linda Blair), who gets possessed by the devil. Her mom, Chris (Ellen Burstyn), calls on a priest (Jason Miller) to perform an exorcist on Regan to free her daughter from possession. The upcoming project will focus on a new family and possessed kid. It'll be set about five decades after the original, and star Leslie Odom Jr. as the child's father, along with Ann Dowd, Olivia Marcum, Lidya Jewett, Raphael Sbarge, Jennifer Nettles and Okwui Okpokwasili.

Burstyn will also return as Chris, who Odom's character will seek out for help since she went through a similar experience. She scored an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as Chris at the 1974 Academy Awards. While she didn't win that one, she won the award the following year for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. The Exorcist was the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

David Gordon Green (who directed the recent trilogy of Halloween films) will helm the upcoming film, which is expected to be the first in a series of three. "I’m so delighted to join Blumhouse, DGG, Leslie Odom, Jr., and this remarkable cast and crew on a frightening new iteration of one of my favorite films,” executive producer Allain told Deadline.

The new Exorcist film will possess theaters starting Oct. 13.

