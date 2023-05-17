Universal's Twister Sequel Fills Out Cast with Stars of Nope, Sabrina, The Mandalorian & More

Twisters — Universal and Amblin's long-awaited sequel to Twister — has filled out its cast with a number of genre alums.

Per Deadline, Brandon Perea (Nope), Maura Tierney (The Affair), Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Pearl), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian) have all joined the project.

Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) are also attached to the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters everywhere next July.

No character or plot details have been announced at this time. Oscar nominee nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) will direct from a script written by Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky). Frank Marshall — longtime producing partner of Amblin Entertainment founder Steven Spielberg and leading executive of the Kennedy/Marshall Company — is locked in as producer.

Speed director Jan de Bont helmed the 1996 original, which boasted a screenplay co-written by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton and grossed almost half a billion at the worldwide box office. Spielberg produced the hit, which starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies as a ragtag group of tornado chasers.

Twister was recognized by the Academy with a pair of Oscar nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

"We were filming during the season where most tornadoes do happen," de Bont said at a New York Film Academy Q&A in 2016. "Of course, the year we were filming it in was the year there was an incredibly soft summer and no tornadoes were visible in hundreds of miles. And not only that, [but] the skies were always totally blue. I [said], 'Oh my God, how can I possibly make a movie where the skies are always sunny, where there's no wind?' ... We designed a system, this sky replacement, that had to be affordable because we didn't have any more money. Everybody thought the skies would always be dark in Oklahoma, which they aren't. We found a system with ILM [where] we could relatively easily ... replace it. We had a second unit team filming skies in all the states around it where the weather wasn't so good like Nebraska, and used that sky and put it in all the images we did in Oklahoma."

Twisters arrives on the big screen July 19, 2024 — nearly three decades after the original.

