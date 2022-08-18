Jordan Peele's 'Nope' and 'Us' coming to 'Halloween Horror Nights' at Universal Studios Hollywood

While on the Terror Tram, be sure to watch the skies for any suspicious-looking clouds...

If you attend this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, be sure to keep an eye on the heavens for any suspicious-looking clouds that don't move for extended periods of time. Oh, and make sure to bring a custom hand-cranked IMAX camera that doesn't run on electricity. You'll want to get it all on film.

That's because Jordan Peele's most recent genre flicks will be incorporated into the theme park's "Terror Tram" experience, with a final stop at the Jupiter's Claim (featured prominently in this summer's Nope), which has been overrun by the scissor-happy and jumpsuit-wearing Tethered (the villains of 2019's Us). The spine-chilling route overseen by the sinister Hollywood Harry also includes the iconic Bates house from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and a set from Steven Spielberg's 2005 update of War of the Worlds.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Friday, Sep. 2 in Orlando and Thursday, Sep. 8 in Hollywood with 10 different haunted houses at both parks (the Terror Tram experience is unique to the Hollywood park). See below for a breakdown:

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” takes guests into the twisted mind of multi award-winning artist The Weeknd as they step into a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by his music and short films.

“Halloween” ventures back to where it all began in an eerily authentic haunted house that depicts the most chilling moments from the critically-acclaimed original film.

“The Horrors of Blumhouse” brings to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.

“Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” expands on the thrilling legacy from Universal Pictures as the most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in an epic battle.

MGM’s “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” traps guests in a frightening funhouse of murderous clown-like creatures.

“La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” features the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered.

“Scarecrow: The Reaping” finds that Mother Nature’s retribution against the homesteaders for their sins of the past will be carried out by the farmland’s scarecrows who have remained mute witnesses – and are now guardians of destruction for anyone who crosses their path.

“Universal Horror Hotel” lives ups to its reputation as the original owner, who was executed years ago for his dastardly deeds, continues to haunt the place today – and guests must escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming a permanent resident.

Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights Nope and Us Terror Tram Photo: Universal Studios

Visitors to the parks can also check out three new "Scare Zones":

“El Pueblo del Terror” is an extension of “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” as the horror continues once guests exit the haunted house and discover there is no escaping the frightening legend along with other supernatural characters from Latin America’s most frightening myths.

“Sideshow Slaughterhouse” turns New York Street into a battle zone as the performers and workers from a seedy carnival sideshow are on a murderous rampage.

“Clownsawz” features a demonic troop of clowns who band together to terrorize guests with chainsaws as they enter the park.

Nope is currently playing in theaters everywhere. The film has made just over $115 million at the worldwide box office.