Boo! Tickets now on sale for Universal Orlando's record-breaking Halloween Horror Nights 2023

It's never too early to start making your plans for All Hallow's Eve!

Trick 'r treat! Universal Orlando Resort announced today that tickets are now on sale for the 2023 edition of the annual Halloween Horror Nights, which is set to take place over a record-setting 44 nights between Friday, Sep. 1 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

"This highly anticipated event will bring guests’ worst nightmares to life within 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from top names in terror and pop culture to unfathomable original abominations devised by the twisted creators of the event," reads the official release. "Guests will also navigate five scare zones throughout the park — each filled with hordes of gruesome creatures stalking their every move — and enjoy outrageous live entertainment."

Obviously, all those scares are bound to make you hungry and in need of retail therapy. And the good folks at Universal Orlando have you covered!

"When they need a break from the scares, guests can satiate their appetite with a frightfully delicious menu inspired by the event’s sinister lineup, shop the latest merchandise at highly themed retail locations that are attractions in and of themselves, and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting rides," the release notes.

Several upgrades are available for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, including an "Express Pass" (which allows you to skip to the front of the line at each haunted house), the "I.P. Tour experience" (a nighttime tour with special access to the different experiences), and "Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour" (a daytime look behind the creation of select haunted houses).

Single-night event tickets begin at $79.99 (plus tax) when purchased online. Visitors can score a limited-time 20% discount if they book a four-night stay at any of the Universal Orlando hotels. Click here to peruse all of the various ticketing packages.

The 2022 experiences encompassed a number of different properties like the Universal Studios catalogue of silver screen monsters; John Carpenter's original Halloween; the genre-bending films of Oscar-winning writer/director Jordan Peele; Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone; and the 1988 cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Even The Weeknd got in on the fun with the "After Hours Nightmare."

