Jack Black's 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' song 'Peaches' is now a Billboard Hot 100 hit

As The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to add more gold to its record-breaking overall box office total, the film has landed a major achievement on another front. It's not just the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, it's also the highest-grossing video game movie of all time that's also produced a Hot 100 song.

You might not have expected Mario's cinematic adventure into the Mushroom Kingdom to be the kind of movie that would produce a charting hit, but that's exactly what's happened with "Peaches," Bowser's (Jack Black) love song for Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), who's never been into him and probably never will be. Bowser's affection for the Princess, and the threat he feels Mario poses to his chances with her, is a key narrative reason for all that video game conflict throughout the film, which makes "Peaches" an important piece of the plot. But in the weeks since Mario hit theaters, the song has become much more.

Earlier this week, Billboard announced that "'Peaches" has hit its legendary "Hot 100" chart of the most successful pop songs on the airwaves at the moment, debuting at #83. And it's not just a big deal for the movie. While he's hit the charts as a member of a group previously thanks to Tenacious D, "Peaches" marks the first time Jack Black has landed a charting song as a solo artist.

So, how high will "Peaches" manage to climb now that it's on the charts? Will it reach "We Don't Talk About Bruno" levels of cultural permeation? Time will tell, but for the moment at least, Black and his songwriting pals have captured something that works both within the Mario machine and as a fun, soulful pop ballad on its own. And it's likely that we haven't heard the last of it yet. As we heard last week, the song will be eligible for consideration at next year's Academy Awards, which means we could end up watching Black perform it on the Oscars stage. For now, though, you can just watch the music video over and over.

