Watch the first 5 minutes of SYFY's 'Resident Alien' ahead of the Season 2 premiere

When we last left Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk), he was coming across a stowaway — his frenemy Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn) — aboard his spaceship at the end of Season 1. Where does that leave them? Well, you're about to find out. Above, you can watch the opening minutes of SYFY's Resident Alien Season 2, premiering on Jan. 26.

So, as you'll learn, Harry and Max got into a little vehicular accident as Harry was trying to return the kid home, and that resulted in some memory loss. Harry reveals to his doctor that he's an alien sent to kill them all, which we can't imagine will go over very well. Meanwhile, Asta's (Sara Tomko) panicking over not being able to find Max; she thinks the military has kidnapped him. However, upon heading to the Hawthorne house to talk to his parents Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) about his "disappearance," Asta is shocked to find Max safe and sound.

What else are the Hawthornes up to this season? And how's Harry going to worm his way out of this one? Find out by watching the Season 2 premiere of Resident Alien when it premieres on SYFY on Jan. 26.