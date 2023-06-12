Watch the Original Jurassic Park Cast Celebrate 30 Years in New Video

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Jurassic Park (now streaming on Peacock!), Steven Spielberg's legendary blockbuster that launched a still-growing franchise of films, TV series, merch, and so much more. To celebrate "Jurassic June," Universal Pictures is rolling out all sorts of celebratory new releases, and they're not doing it alone. The cast of the original film has returned to commemorate the moment, and to thank fans for all their devotion to the dino-mite films.

In a new video posted earlier this month to the official Jurassic World YouTube account, original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Richards, and Joseph Mazzello all convened to offer a brief summation of the impact of the franchise, as well as its legacy that's carried on through subsequent films and, of course, long-term fandom.

"That was the beginning of something that changed movies," Goldblum says in the video below. "Anything that we could imagine, we could put on film."

"When the audience went into that theater, they left feeling like they had actually encountered a dinosaur," Richards adds.

Of course, the cast also discusses what the franchise has meant to them over the years, as Jurassic Park has continued to grow in the popular imagination, so much so that Neill, Dern, and Goldblum all returned last year — reunited for the first time since the original film — for Jurassic World Dominion, capping off years of fan hopes.

"It's been a great pleasure for me, and I'm very proud and pleased to have been part of it," Neill says.

You can check out the whole video above, but of course it's far from the only "Jurassic June" celebratory offering coming your way this month. In celebration of Jurassic Park's 30th birthday, Universal's planning everything from new merch drops to special anniversary screenings to special limited-time attractions at Universal theme parks. So, if you want to really immerse yourself in all things Jurassic this summer, you'll have no shortage of options.

Want to re-experience the original classic right now? Jurassic Park is now streaming on Peacock, along with The Lost World, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World.