Jordan Peele & 'Nightmare Before Christmas' director drop delightfully wicked 'Wendell & Wild' trailer

With Get Out, Us, and this summer's perfectly named Nope, Jordan Peele is no stranger to serious scares that are just perfect for the creepy time of year. If you're looking to add further Peeleness to your Halloween watch list, Netflix’s upcoming stop-animation feature Wendell & Wild, from producer Peele and director Henry Selick (Coraline, Nightmare Before Christmas), has a new teaser trailer out, and it frankly looks creepily amazing.

The film centers around a teenage girl named Kat Elliot (voiced by Lyric Ross) who is recruited by two demon brothers, Wendell (voiced by one half of Key & Peele, Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (voiced by the other half, Peele), to bring them to the Land of the Living. Kat, however, has certain demands for helping the two demons out, which takes her on a bizarre adventure among the living and the dead.

Check it out below:

While we don’t know too much more about the plot, the teaser suggests that Kat has some guilt and/or trauma weighing her down. Everyone has demons, and as Kat says above, her demons just happen to have names.

Pelle and Selick co-wrote the story, and if the teaser trailer is any indication, it looks like it might be one of Selick’s most beautiful works yet. The stop-motion animation sequences are eerily vivid and travel between the surreal world of the dead to Kat’s experiences in the world of the living.

In addition to Peele, Key, and Ross, Wendell & Wild also stars Angela Bassett, James Hong, and Ving Rhames. It’s set to scare its way onto Netflix Friday, Oct. 28.

If you want to see more of Jordan Peele’s work in the meantime, his latest epic horror film Nope is now available via digital on demand.