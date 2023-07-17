The Nightmare Before Scranton? "Tim Burton's: The Office" is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Steve Carrell as Michael in The Office Photo: Just guys gently ribbing each other - The Office US/The Office YouTube

Fans of The Office have certainly seen their favorite characters dressed up in creepy costumes during the sitcom's nine-season run on NBC — whether for the Halloween episodes, or just Dwight being Dwight. But have you ever imagined what they'd look like as full-blown Tim Burton characters?

Thankfully, you don't have to stretch your imagination too much, as someone else has already done the work. A digital artist named Milan Jaram, who dubs himself a "digital nomad and AI wizard" on his website, has created an AI-generated look at "Tim Burton's: The Office."

Presented as a TikTok video set to anxiety-inducing music, the nearly-one-minute presentation flashes looks at all the major characters from the mockumentary in their gothic animated forms, seated at their desks at the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Dwight, played by Rainn Wilson on the show, looks especially harrowing, as his eyes are seen bulging out of his head and the rims on his glasses are especially thick and dark.

Watch this AI-generated look at "Tim Burton's: The Office"

Stanley (Leslie David Baker) gets even bigger eyes in the AI creation, along with a wide smile with an insanely high number of teeth. Pam (Jenna Fischer) got off easy as her face wasn't messed with too much, but she's got two mini human skeletons propped up on her desk. Her husband Jim (John Krasinski) also wasn't distorted too drastically, though he looks distressed.

Toby (Paul Lieberstein) appears Frankenstein-esque, as his skin tone has a blueish-green hue, and Creed's (Creed Bratton) deeply exaggerated animated counterpart resembles Lord Voldemort. Meredith (Kate Flannery) is the only one smiling in the clip, while Andy (Ed Helms) looks like he's just seen a ghost.

Jan (Melora Hardin) has deep slices in her cheeks, and Ryan (B. J. Novak) looks full-on skeleton-like. Last up, we see Michael, the Scranton branch's regional manager played by Steve Carell, hands neatly folded on his desk and with a green tint to his skin.

If you're wondering why the artist set out to make the regulars on the hit comedy series look as if they were characters in a film from the director of Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands and The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jaram states on his web site that he recreates "your childhood memories into horror shows and nightmares."

He describes himself as, "A viral artist who reaches into the depths of your cozy memories as a child and rips them out." Other recent projects Jaram has posted on TikTok include "AI Generated Star Wars: Mad Max Edition," and "AI Generated Batman Returns but with more Steampunk and Vehicles."

If seeing all of those absurd images of your favorite characters from The Office made you crave the real thing, all nine seasons of the sitcom are currently streaming on Peacock.