All the Sci-Fi TV & Movies Streaming in July 2023: Twisted Metal, Futurama, Good Omens & more
Cool off indoors with a crash course on this summer’s biggest small-screen debuts.
July is a lively month for some streaming platforms and summertime-sleepy on others, but one place that’s putting heavy pedal to the metal this month is Peacock, where the original series adaptation of Twisted Metal revs up to bring the mayhem of the beloved video game franchise over into live action.
Marvel mainstay Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) cuts a wild path through the American post-apocalypse as Twisted Metal’s John Doe, the hapless lone driver who finds himself surrounded by the same crash-’n’-burn lunacy that’s long endeared the iconic games to more than one generation of PlayStation fans.
Along for the wild ride are Will Arnett and pro wrestler Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe), providing the one-two acting punch (with Arnett on voice duty and Samoa Joe on camera) that powers killer clown and Twisted Metal fan favorite Sweet Tooth. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce, Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Neve Campbell (Scream) also star, with all 10 episodes set to cause cartoonishly comedic carnage beginning July 27 on Peacock.
Looking beyond the bird app, Hulu may have this month’s biggest small-screen streaming score with the hugely hyped return of Matt Groening’s Futurama. Fry, Leela, Bender, and the gang are all heading back to TV a whole decade after leaving Futurama in, well, the past, with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, and tons more reprising their beloved roles as one of the biggest animated hits of any era counts down to its July 24 “Season 11” premiere. For good measure, July also marks the Season 5 return of What We Do in the Shadows, which bites back to FX (as well as premium Hulu subscribers) platform beginning July 14.
Prime Video has one especially auspicious premiere in July, as David Tennant and Michael Sheen join supernatural forces once more for the Season 2 debut of Good Omens. Sprung from the divinely fertile sci-fi mind of Neil Gaiman, the series reunites its star duo as unlikely allies bending the rules to forge an Earthly partnership that taps the opposing forces of Heaven and Hell, with Good Omens set to bestow its demented blessings once more in a six-episode run that descends on the platform beginning July 28.
It feels like an eon since Foundation first blasted off at Apple TV+, but the Isaac Asimov-based sci-fi series is back this month with an all-new second season that skips ahead more than 100 years in the story’s expansive timeline. Season 2 of Foundation drops its first installment on July 14, with new entries in the 10-episode season arriving weekly thereafter at Apple TV+.
Elsewhere, Max brings back Kaley Cuoco and her sassy mouth as Season 4 of Harley Quinn gets animated, in an adult sort of way, starting on July 27. Disney+, meanwhile, keeps the Marvel intrigue brewing with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as new episodes of Secret Invasion continue to arrive in July, while debuting a string of animated shorts (like “Steamboat Silly” starring Mickey Mouse) that take their inspiration from Disney’s old-school cartoon classics. Last but not least, The Witcher tosses a final coin to outgoing star Henry Cavill at Netflix, where the second batch of Season 3 episodes draws its sword for a July 27 premiere.
Here’s all the sci-fi & genre content new to streaming in July 2023:
Peacock
Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock.
July 1
American Psycho, 2000*
American Psycho 2, 2002*
Angels & Demons, 2009*
Apollo 13, 1995
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
The Da Vinci Code, 2006*
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
Hollow Man, 2000*
Horizon Line, 2020*
The Hunger Games, 2012
Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013
Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014
Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015
Jaws, 1975*
Jaws 2, 1978*
Jaws 3-D, 1983*
Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*
The Last Airbender, 2010*
Meet Joe Black, 1998
Mystery Men, 1999
The Turning, 2020*
Van Helsing, 2004
Waterworld, 1995
Woody Woodpecker, 2018
July 10
To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb
July 12
Firestarter, 2022*
July 16
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
Riddick, 2013
July 17
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
July 27
The Croods: Family Trees — Season 7, Episodes 1-6
Twisted Metal — Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
Disney+
July 2
Bull Shark Bandits
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead
Most Extreme Sharks — Season 1
Return of the White Shark
Saved From a Shark
Shark Below Zero
Shark Eat Shark
Sharkcano: Hawaii
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground
When Sharks Attack 36 — Season 1
When Sharks Attack…And Why — Season 1
July 5
Secret Invasion – Ep. 3
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Premiere)
July 12
UFOs: Investigating the Unknown — Season 1
Secret Invasion – Ep. 4
July 19
Secret Invasion – Ep. 5
July 26
Me & Mickey Shorts — Season 2
Mickey Mouse Funhouse — Season 2
Secret Invasion – Ep. 6
July 28
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly (Premiere)
Netflix
July 1
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
One Piece: Thriller Bark
Prom Night
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Warm Bodies
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Unknown: Killer Robots (Documentary)
July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 (Eps. 11-15)
July 13
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime — Season 2
July 14
Bird Box Barcelona
July 21
They Cloned Tyrone
July 24
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (Documentary)
July 26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
The Witcher — Season 3, Vol. 2
July 31
Bastard‼ - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy — Season 2
Hulu
July 1
A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Aliens (1986)
Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Clive Barker's The Plague (2006)
The Covenant (2006)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)
Digimon Adventure: 2020 - Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Ball Z Kai - Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters - Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - Season 1 (DUBBED)
Elysium (2013)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hulk (2003)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
Kick-Ass (2010)
King Kong (2005)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
Total Recall (2012)
July 2
Baby Sharks
Bull Shark Bandits
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead
Camo Sharks
Counting Jaws
Game of Sharks
Jaws Invasion
Jaws vs. Boats
Maui Shark Mystery
Most Extreme Sharks
Return of the White Shark
Saved From a Shark
Shark Attack Files - Season 2
Shark Below Zero
Shark Eat Shark
Shark Queens
Shark Side of the Moon
Shark Superpower
Sharkcano: Hawaii
Sharks that Eat Everything
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown
Sky Sharks
When Sharks Attack 360 - Season 1
When Sharks Attack...And Why - Season 1
World's Biggest Hammerhead?
July 6
Ancient Aliens — Season 18B
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation
July 8
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War — Season 1, Pt. 2
July 9
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead — Season 1
July 14
Vesper (2022)
What We Do in the Shadows — Season 5 (Premiere)
July 15
Black Death (2010)
Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (2022)
July 20
Day of the Dead (1985)
July 21
Space Oddity (2022)
July 24
Futurama — Season 11 (Premiere)
July 26
The Hardy Boys — Season 3
July 27
Smoking Causes Coughing (2022)
July 28
The Lair (2022)
July 29
Assassin (2023)
July 31
Rio 2 (2014)
Max
July 1
300 (2006)
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cujo (1983)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
Fast Color (2018)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
Immortals (2011)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
King Kong (1933)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
The Meg (2018)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Poseidon (2006)
Rampage (2018)
Serendipity (2001)
Steel (1997)
Teen Witch (1989)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Animatrix (2003)
The Descent (2006)
The Descent: Part II (2009)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
TMNT (2007)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Under the Silver Lake (2018)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Yogi Bear (2010)
July 7
My Adventures with Superman — Season 1
July 9
Paranormal Caught on Camera — Season 6
July 13
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life — Season 2
Gray Matter (2023)
July 15
A Scent of Time (2023)
July 24
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)
July 26
After the Bite (2023)
July 27
Harley Quinn — Season 4 (Premiere)
Looney Tunes Cartoons — Season 6
July 28
Gotham Knights (2023)
Superman & Lois — Season 3
Paramount+
July 1
Big Top Pee-Wee
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Charlotte’s Web 2
Eyes Wide Shut
Interview With the Vampire
Jack Reacher
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
Red Tails
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
July 12
Wolverine: One Tough Mother
July 15
Disquiet
July 29
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
July 31
Bones and All
Prime Video (Including Freeve)
July 1
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
Charlotte's Web (1973)
Elysium (2013)
Free Willy (1993)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Gladiator (2000)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Igor (2008)
Invaders From Mars (1986)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Little Nicky (2000)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)
Men in Black (1997)
Men in Black II (2002)
Men in Black III (2012)
Once Bitten (1985)
Planet 51 (2009)
Puss in Boots (2011)
Rampage (2018)
Rio (2011)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
She-Devil (1989)
Super Troopers 2 (2018)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Iron Giant (1999)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Truman Show (1998)
Trolls World Tour (2020)
July 7
The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)
The Portable Door (2023)
July 17
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
July 25
Knock at the Cabin (2023)
July 28
Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)
Good Omens — Season 2 (Premiere)
July 29
Heaven Can Wait (1978)
Apple TV+
July 7
Duck & Goose — Season 2
July 14
Foundation — Season 2 (premiere)
July 21
Foundation — Season 2, Ep. 2
July 28
Foundation — Season 2, Ep. 3