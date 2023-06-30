(L-R, T-B) Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal 102, Futurama, David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens Season 2, Kulvinder Ghir in Foundation 102

(L-R, T-B) Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal 102, Futurama, David Tennant as Crowley in Good Omens Season 2, Kulvinder Ghir in Foundation 102 Photo: Skip Bolen/Peacock; Futurama | Official Trailer | New Season July 24 | Hulu YouTube; Prime Video; Apple TV+

Cool off indoors with a crash course on this summer’s biggest small-screen debuts.

All the Sci-Fi TV & Movies Streaming in July 2023: Twisted Metal, Futurama, Good Omens & more

July is a lively month for some streaming platforms and summertime-sleepy on others, but one place that’s putting heavy pedal to the metal this month is Peacock, where the original series adaptation of Twisted Metal revs up to bring the mayhem of the beloved video game franchise over into live action.

Marvel mainstay Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) cuts a wild path through the American post-apocalypse as Twisted Metal’s John Doe, the hapless lone driver who finds himself surrounded by the same crash-’n’-burn lunacy that’s long endeared the iconic games to more than one generation of PlayStation fans.

Along for the wild ride are Will Arnett and pro wrestler Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe), providing the one-two acting punch (with Arnett on voice duty and Samoa Joe on camera) that powers killer clown and Twisted Metal fan favorite Sweet Tooth. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce, Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Neve Campbell (Scream) also star, with all 10 episodes set to cause cartoonishly comedic carnage beginning July 27 on Peacock.

Looking beyond the bird app, Hulu may have this month’s biggest small-screen streaming score with the hugely hyped return of Matt Groening’s Futurama. Fry, Leela, Bender, and the gang are all heading back to TV a whole decade after leaving Futurama in, well, the past, with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, and tons more reprising their beloved roles as one of the biggest animated hits of any era counts down to its July 24 “Season 11” premiere. For good measure, July also marks the Season 5 return of What We Do in the Shadows, which bites back to FX (as well as premium Hulu subscribers) platform beginning July 14.

Prime Video has one especially auspicious premiere in July, as David Tennant and Michael Sheen join supernatural forces once more for the Season 2 debut of Good Omens. Sprung from the divinely fertile sci-fi mind of Neil Gaiman, the series reunites its star duo as unlikely allies bending the rules to forge an Earthly partnership that taps the opposing forces of Heaven and Hell, with Good Omens set to bestow its demented blessings once more in a six-episode run that descends on the platform beginning July 28.

It feels like an eon since Foundation first blasted off at Apple TV+, but the Isaac Asimov-based sci-fi series is back this month with an all-new second season that skips ahead more than 100 years in the story’s expansive timeline. Season 2 of Foundation drops its first installment on July 14, with new entries in the 10-episode season arriving weekly thereafter at Apple TV+.

Elsewhere, Max brings back Kaley Cuoco and her sassy mouth as Season 4 of Harley Quinn gets animated, in an adult sort of way, starting on July 27. Disney+, meanwhile, keeps the Marvel intrigue brewing with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as new episodes of Secret Invasion continue to arrive in July, while debuting a string of animated shorts (like “Steamboat Silly” starring Mickey Mouse) that take their inspiration from Disney’s old-school cartoon classics. Last but not least, The Witcher tosses a final coin to outgoing star Henry Cavill at Netflix, where the second batch of Season 3 episodes draws its sword for a July 27 premiere.

Here’s all the sci-fi & genre content new to streaming in July 2023:

Peacock

Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock.

July 1

American Psycho, 2000*

American Psycho 2, 2002*

Angels & Demons, 2009*

Apollo 13, 1995

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Da Vinci Code, 2006*

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008

Hollow Man, 2000*

Horizon Line, 2020*

The Hunger Games, 2012

Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1, 2014

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2, 2015

Jaws, 1975*

Jaws 2, 1978*

Jaws 3-D, 1983*

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*

The Last Airbender, 2010*

Meet Joe Black, 1998

Mystery Men, 1999

The Turning, 2020*

Van Helsing, 2004

Waterworld, 1995

Woody Woodpecker, 2018



July 10

To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb

July 12

Firestarter, 2022*



July 16

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Riddick, 2013



July 17

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012



July 27

The Croods: Family Trees — Season 7, Episodes 1-6

Twisted Metal — Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

Disney+

July 2

Bull Shark Bandits

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Most Extreme Sharks — Season 1

Return of the White Shark

Saved From a Shark

Shark Below Zero

Shark Eat Shark

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground

When Sharks Attack 36 — Season 1

When Sharks Attack…And Why — Season 1

July 5

Secret Invasion – Ep. 3

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire (Premiere)

July 12

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown — Season 1

Secret Invasion – Ep. 4

July 19

Secret Invasion – Ep. 5

July 26

Me & Mickey Shorts — Season 2

Mickey Mouse Funhouse — Season 2

Secret Invasion – Ep. 6

July 28

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly (Premiere)

Netflix

July 1

The Huntsman: Winter's War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

One Piece: Thriller Bark

Prom Night

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Warm Bodies

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Unknown: Killer Robots (Documentary)

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 (Eps. 11-15)

July 13

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime — Season 2

July 14

Bird Box Barcelona

July 21

They Cloned Tyrone

July 24

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (Documentary)

July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

The Witcher — Season 3, Vol. 2

July 31

Bastard‼ - Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy — Season 2

Hulu

July 1

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Clive Barker's The Plague (2006)

The Covenant (2006)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Digimon Adventure: 2020 - Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai - Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters - Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai - Season 1 (DUBBED)

Elysium (2013)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

King Kong (2005)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Total Recall (2012)

July 2

Baby Sharks

Bull Shark Bandits

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead

Camo Sharks

Counting Jaws

Game of Sharks

Jaws Invasion

Jaws vs. Boats

Maui Shark Mystery

Most Extreme Sharks

Return of the White Shark

Saved From a Shark

Shark Attack Files - Season 2

Shark Below Zero

Shark Eat Shark

Shark Queens

Shark Side of the Moon

Shark Superpower

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks that Eat Everything

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown

Sky Sharks

When Sharks Attack 360 - Season 1

When Sharks Attack...And Why - Season 1

World's Biggest Hammerhead?

July 6

Ancient Aliens — Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation

July 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War — Season 1, Pt. 2

July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead — Season 1

July 14

Vesper (2022)

What We Do in the Shadows — Season 5 (Premiere)

July 15

Black Death (2010)

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (2022)

July 20

Day of the Dead (1985)

July 21

Space Oddity (2022)

July 24

Futurama — Season 11 (Premiere)

July 26

The Hardy Boys — Season 3

July 27

Smoking Causes Coughing (2022)

July 28

The Lair (2022)

July 29

Assassin (2023)

July 31

Rio 2 (2014)

Max

July 1

300 (2006)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cujo (1983)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Fast Color (2018)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Poseidon (2006)

Rampage (2018)

Serendipity (2001)

Steel (1997)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (2010)

July 7

My Adventures with Superman — Season 1

July 9

Paranormal Caught on Camera — Season 6

July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life — Season 2

Gray Matter (2023)

July 15

A Scent of Time (2023)

July 24

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)

July 26

After the Bite (2023)

July 27

Harley Quinn — Season 4 (Premiere)

Looney Tunes Cartoons — Season 6

July 28

Gotham Knights (2023)

Superman & Lois — Season 3

Paramount+

July 1

Big Top Pee-Wee

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Charlotte’s Web 2

Eyes Wide Shut

Interview With the Vampire

Jack Reacher

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Red Tails

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

July 12

Wolverine: One Tough Mother

July 15

Disquiet

July 29

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

July 31

Bones and All

Prime Video (Including Freeve)

July 1

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Elysium (2013)

Free Willy (1993)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Igor (2008)

Invaders From Mars (1986)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Once Bitten (1985)

Planet 51 (2009)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rio (2011)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

She-Devil (1989)

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

July 7

The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

The Portable Door (2023)

July 17

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

July 25

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

July 28

Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll (2016)

Good Omens — Season 2 (Premiere)

July 29

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Apple TV+

July 7

Duck & Goose — Season 2

July 14

Foundation — Season 2 (premiere)

July 21

Foundation — Season 2, Ep. 2

July 28

Foundation — Season 2, Ep. 3