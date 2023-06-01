Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the Sci-Fi TV & Movies Streaming in June 2023: Renfield, The Witcher, Secret Invasion & More
Nic Cage grows fangs, Nick Fury stalks Skrulls, and Netflix tosses Henry Cavill one final coin as Geralt of Rivia.
Vampire fangs, freaky Marvel aliens, and the final frontier! Nope, summer isn’t just for big-screen blockbusters in theaters. As the calendar flips over to June, there’s a stupendous stash of new sci-fi and genre stuff heading to streaming platforms, from Peacock’s big Renfield premiere with Nicolas Cage, to the arrival of Secret Invasion on Disney+, to a new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. And call us sentimental, but it’s a little bit bittersweet too, because June also marks the beginning of the end of Henry Cavill’s stay atop the saddle as Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's The Witcher.
Cage takes a hilariously bloody bite out of his not-so-humble servant’s bid for dignity this month in Renfield, with the sanguinely funny (and gory!) horror-comedy finally making its home streaming premiere at Peacock starting June 9. With Cage playing Dracula the way only Cage can, Nicholas Hoult also stars as the dark lord’s fed-up titular helper, finding major-league supernatural pushback from his super-sucky vampire boss when he finally decides to turn in a fateful resignation letter.
RELATED: What’s Streaming on Peacock in June 2023? Renfield, Fast Saga, Jurassic Park & More
Fate’s also brought us to the end of Henry Cavill’s storied stint as The Witcher’s strong, stoic monster stalker. Netflix will premiere Season 3 of the magically dark fantasy series on June 29, dropping five new episodes before pausing a month as fans await the July arrival of the season’s second half.
After that, toss a coin to seismic casting shifts: The Witcher will indeed continue into a fourth season, but with Liam Hemsworth — not the departing Cavill — donning Geralt of Rivia’s black hunter’s garb. While we’re still on Netflix, though, tread carefully and keep your eyes and ears peeled for the June 22 debut of Skull Island, the new lore-connected King Kong anime series from the makers of Netflix’s Castlevania that features a whole isle filled with titanically giant monsters… all kept in alpha-beast check, of course, by the great ape himself.
Disney+ gets a pair of big premieres in June, putting Samuel L. Jackson back behind Nick Fury’s eye patch for some Skrull skullduggery in the long-awaited series premiere of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, which invades the platform starting June 21. Sooner than that, though, Pandora fans can bask in Avatar: The Way of Water’s azure aura to their hearts’ content; the James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic gets a split streaming debut on both Disney+ and Max (formally HBO Max) beginning June 7.
There’s just one big original premiere at Paramount+ this month, but for Starfleet lovers, that’s more than enough. Season 2 of prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds beams onto the platform beginning June 15, tracking Cpt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the Enterprise crew through space escapades that predate the events leading up to the timeline start of Star Trek: The Original Series.
Elsewhere, Prime Video will serve up social commentary with an oversized slice of sci-fi in I’m a Virgo (premiering June 23), a new coming-of-age fantasy series from creator Boots Riley about the perils of venturing out in public as a 13-foot-tall Black teenager in Oakland. Tom Holland, meanwhile, will leave his Spidey suit far behind as both the star and executive producer of The Crowded Room (premiering June 9), a new psychological thriller limited series at Apple TV+ that threads through the ever-deepening mystery of how Holland’s character found himself under arrest for his connection to a late-1970s shooting in New York City.
Here’s all the sci-fi & genre content new to streaming in June 2023:
Peacock
Items marked with a “*” are exclusive to Peacock.
June 1
The Bone Collector, 1999*
The Bourne Identity, 2002*
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*
The Bourne Legacy, 2012*
The Calling, 2014*
The Fast and the Furious, 2001*
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003*
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*
Fast & Furious, 2009*
Fast Five, 2011*
Field of Dreams, 1989*
Flushed Away, 2006
Judgement Day, 1999*
Jurassic Park, 1993*
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997*
Jurassic Park III, 2001*
Jurassic World, 2015*
Kick-Ass, 2010
Outlander, 2009
The Purge, 2013*
The Purge: Election Year, 2016*
xXx, 2002
xXx: State of The Union, 2005
June 5
The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)
June 9
Renfield (2023)
The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)
June 15
Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 6, Eps. 1-8)
June 16
The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)
June 23
The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)
June 30
The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)
Disney+
June 7
Avatar: The Way of Water
June 14
Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Disney+ Originals documentary)
June 16
Stan Lee (Disney+ Originals documentary)
June 28
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 (Disney+ Originals documentary)
Netflix
June 1
The Angry Birds Movie
Bruce Almighty
Dune (1984)
End of Days
Groundhog Day
Hook
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Nanny McPhee
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
The Ring
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
June 2
Manifest - Season 4 (Part 2)
June 5
Ben 10 - Seasons 1- 4
June 12
Tom and Jerry Tales - Seasons 1 & 2
June 16
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
June 17
See You in My 19th Life
June 19
Not Quite Narwhal
June 21
The UnXplained with William Shatner — Season 2
June 22
Devil's Advocate
Skull Island
June 23
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3)
June 29
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
The Witcher (Season 3, Vol. 1)
June 30
Nimona
Hulu
June 1
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)
Attack The Block (2011
Bewitched (2005)
The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Goonies (1985)
Idiocracy (2006)
Monster House (2006)
Mr. Nobody (2009)
Predators (2010)
Rio (2011)
The Sorcerer And The White Snake (2011)
Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
June 2
The Devil Conspiracy (2022)
Rubikon (2022)
June 6
Stars on Mars (Series premiere)
The Secret Garden (2020)
June 10
Dune (2021)
June 13
The Little Alien (2022)
June 15
Dragons: The Nine Realms - Season 6
Jagged Mind (2023)
June 16
Ender's Game (2013)
June 22
Trigun Stampede - Season 1
June 23
By the Grace of the Gods - Season 2 (DUBBED)
Infinity Pool (2023)
June 25
Barbarian (2022)
June 30
Linoleum (2022)
Max
June 1
Army of Darkness (1993)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Click (2006)
Demolition Man (1993)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists
I Origins (2014)
Knock Knock (2015)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
Ready Player One (2018)
The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)
The Evil Dead (1981)
The Evil Dead (2013)
The Evil Dead II (1987)
The Lodge (2019)
Tooth Fairy (2010)
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
You're Next (2013)
June 7
Avatar: The Way of Water
Ghost Adventures
June 23
Teen Titans Go! - Season 8
June 26
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)
Paramount+
June 1
A Woman Possessed
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Arrival
Clockstoppers
From Beyond
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
Jeepers Creepers 2
Live and Let Die
Machete
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Rango
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
The Relic
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Of Nimh
The Time Machine
UFO
June 5
Margaux
June 15
There’s Something Wrong with the Children
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere
June 21
The Penguins of Madagascar
June 26
Project Almanac
June 28
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Original MTV episodes)
June 30
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Prime Video
June 1
Arrival (2016)
Charmed — Seasons 1-8 (1999)
Clockstoppers (2002)
Eraser (1996)
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
In Time (2011)
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Machete (2010)
Mannix — Seasons 1-7 (1967)
Megamind (2010)
Mirai (2018)
Mork & Mindy — Seasons 1 & 2 (1978)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (1980)
Robocop (1987)
Self/Less (2015)
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Stargate (1994)
The Call (2020)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Relic (1997)
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)
The Time Machine (2002)
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The World’s End (2013)
True Lies (1994)
UFO (1956)
June 11
Interstellar (2014)
June 16
Ender’s Game (2013)
There’s Something Wrong With the Children (2023)
June 26
Project Almanac (2015)
June 27
M3GAN (2023)
June 30
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)
Apple TV+
June 9
The Crowded Room (Series premiere; Eps. 1-3)
The Snoopy Show (Season 3)
June 16
The Crowded Room (Ep. 4)
June 23
The Crowded Room (Ep. 5)
June 29
The Crowded Room (Ep. 6)