Nic Cage grows fangs, Nick Fury stalks Skrulls, and Netflix tosses Henry Cavill one final coin as Geralt of Rivia.

All the Sci-Fi TV & Movies Streaming in June 2023: Renfield, The Witcher, Secret Invasion & More

Vampire fangs, freaky Marvel aliens, and the final frontier! Nope, summer isn’t just for big-screen blockbusters in theaters. As the calendar flips over to June, there’s a stupendous stash of new sci-fi and genre stuff heading to streaming platforms, from Peacock’s big Renfield premiere with Nicolas Cage, to the arrival of Secret Invasion on Disney+, to a new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. And call us sentimental, but it’s a little bit bittersweet too, because June also marks the beginning of the end of Henry Cavill’s stay atop the saddle as Geralt of Rivia on Netflix's The Witcher.

Cage takes a hilariously bloody bite out of his not-so-humble servant’s bid for dignity this month in Renfield, with the sanguinely funny (and gory!) horror-comedy finally making its home streaming premiere at Peacock starting June 9. With Cage playing Dracula the way only Cage can, Nicholas Hoult also stars as the dark lord’s fed-up titular helper, finding major-league supernatural pushback from his super-sucky vampire boss when he finally decides to turn in a fateful resignation letter.

RELATED: What’s Streaming on Peacock in June 2023? Renfield, Fast Saga, Jurassic Park & More

Fate’s also brought us to the end of Henry Cavill’s storied stint as The Witcher’s strong, stoic monster stalker. Netflix will premiere Season 3 of the magically dark fantasy series on June 29, dropping five new episodes before pausing a month as fans await the July arrival of the season’s second half.

After that, toss a coin to seismic casting shifts: The Witcher will indeed continue into a fourth season, but with Liam Hemsworth — not the departing Cavill — donning Geralt of Rivia’s black hunter’s garb. While we’re still on Netflix, though, tread carefully and keep your eyes and ears peeled for the June 22 debut of Skull Island, the new lore-connected King Kong anime series from the makers of Netflix’s Castlevania that features a whole isle filled with titanically giant monsters… all kept in alpha-beast check, of course, by the great ape himself.

Disney+ gets a pair of big premieres in June, putting Samuel L. Jackson back behind Nick Fury’s eye patch for some Skrull skullduggery in the long-awaited series premiere of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, which invades the platform starting June 21. Sooner than that, though, Pandora fans can bask in Avatar: The Way of Water’s azure aura to their hearts’ content; the James Cameron-directed sci-fi epic gets a split streaming debut on both Disney+ and Max (formally HBO Max) beginning June 7.

There’s just one big original premiere at Paramount+ this month, but for Starfleet lovers, that’s more than enough. Season 2 of prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds beams onto the platform beginning June 15, tracking Cpt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the Enterprise crew through space escapades that predate the events leading up to the timeline start of Star Trek: The Original Series.

Elsewhere, Prime Video will serve up social commentary with an oversized slice of sci-fi in I’m a Virgo (premiering June 23), a new coming-of-age fantasy series from creator Boots Riley about the perils of venturing out in public as a 13-foot-tall Black teenager in Oakland. Tom Holland, meanwhile, will leave his Spidey suit far behind as both the star and executive producer of The Crowded Room (premiering June 9), a new psychological thriller limited series at Apple TV+ that threads through the ever-deepening mystery of how Holland’s character found himself under arrest for his connection to a late-1970s shooting in New York City.

Here’s all the sci-fi & genre content new to streaming in June 2023:

Peacock

Items marked with a “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

June 1

The Bone Collector, 1999*

The Bourne Identity, 2002*

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007*

The Bourne Legacy, 2012*

The Calling, 2014*

The Fast and the Furious, 2001*

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

Fast & Furious, 2009*

Fast Five, 2011*

Field of Dreams, 1989*

Flushed Away, 2006

Judgement Day, 1999*

Jurassic Park, 1993*

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997*

Jurassic Park III, 2001*

Jurassic World, 2015*

Kick-Ass, 2010

Outlander, 2009

The Purge, 2013*

The Purge: Election Year, 2016*

xXx, 2002

xXx: State of The Union, 2005

June 5

The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)

June 9

Renfield (2023)

The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 6, Eps. 1-8)

June 16

The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)

June 23

The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)

June 30

The Blacklist — Season 10, New episode (NBC)

Related

Disney+

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water

June 14

Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Disney+ Originals documentary)

June 16

Stan Lee (Disney+ Originals documentary)

June 28

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 (Disney+ Originals documentary)

Netflix

June 1

The Angry Birds Movie

Bruce Almighty

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Groundhog Day

Hook

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

June 2

Manifest - Season 4 (Part 2)

June 5

Ben 10 - Seasons 1- 4

June 12

Tom and Jerry Tales - Seasons 1 & 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

June 17

See You in My 19th Life

June 19

Not Quite Narwhal

June 21

The UnXplained with William Shatner — Season 2

June 22

Devil's Advocate

Skull Island

June 23

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 3)

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher (Season 3, Vol. 1)

June 30

Nimona

Related

Hulu

June 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)

Attack The Block (2011

Bewitched (2005)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Goonies (1985)

Idiocracy (2006)

Monster House (2006)

Mr. Nobody (2009)

Predators (2010)

Rio (2011)

The Sorcerer And The White Snake (2011)

Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil (2010)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

June 2

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Rubikon (2022)

June 6

Stars on Mars (Series premiere)

The Secret Garden (2020)

June 10

Dune (2021)

June 13

The Little Alien (2022)

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms - Season 6

Jagged Mind (2023)

June 16

Ender's Game (2013)

June 22

Trigun Stampede - Season 1

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods - Season 2 (DUBBED)

Infinity Pool (2023)

June 25

Barbarian (2022)

June 30

Linoleum (2022)

Max

June 1

Army of Darkness (1993)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Click (2006)

Demolition Man (1993)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists

I Origins (2014)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Ready Player One (2018)

The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Lodge (2019)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You're Next (2013)

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water

Ghost Adventures

June 23

Teen Titans Go! - Season 8

June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

Paramount+

June 1

A Woman Possessed

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Arrival

Clockstoppers

From Beyond

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Jeepers Creepers 2

Live and Let Die

Machete

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Rango

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

The Relic

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Of Nimh

The Time Machine

UFO

June 5

Margaux

June 15

There’s Something Wrong with the Children

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere

June 21

The Penguins of Madagascar

June 26

Project Almanac

June 28

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Original MTV episodes)

June 30

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Related

Prime Video

June 1

Arrival (2016)

Charmed — Seasons 1-8 (1999)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Eraser (1996)

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

In Time (2011)

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Machete (2010)

Mannix — Seasons 1-7 (1967)

Megamind (2010)

Mirai (2018)

Mork & Mindy — Seasons 1 & 2 (1978)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (1980)

Robocop (1987)

Self/Less (2015)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Stargate (1994)

The Call (2020)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Relic (1997)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Time Machine (2002)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The World’s End (2013)

True Lies (1994)

UFO (1956)

June 11

Interstellar (2014)

June 16

Ender’s Game (2013)

There’s Something Wrong With the Children (2023)

June 26

Project Almanac (2015)

June 27

M3GAN (2023)

June 30

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

Apple TV+

June 9

The Crowded Room (Series premiere; Eps. 1-3)

The Snoopy Show (Season 3)

June 16

The Crowded Room (Ep. 4)

June 23

The Crowded Room (Ep. 5)

June 29

The Crowded Room (Ep. 6)