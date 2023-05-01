All the sci-fi TV & movies streaming in May 2023: ‘Mrs. Davis’, ‘Ant-Man 3’, ‘Silo’, The Muppets’ & more

Maybe it’s the warmer, get-outside weather, or maybe streamers are just giving a wide berth this month to the huge arrivals at the box office coming in hot with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5 and Fast X on May 19. Either way, the month of May is pretty mellow over in small-screen streaming land…with one or two worthily notable exceptions, of course.

Yep, we’re thinking chiefly of Peacock’s Mrs. Davis (stream it here), which concludes its wild run this month as unconventional nun Sister Simone (Betty Gilpin) tries to get the rest of the world to kick its addictive AI habit. A sorta-dystopian, yet sorta-hopeful sci-fi tale that’s equal parts comedy, thriller, and unabashed genre romp, the compellingly quirky series from the mind of creators Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) and Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) has ended up being as endearingly hard to put in a box as its devotedly fightin’ antagonist.

Teasers don’t do justice to the way Mrs. Davis upends its wild goose-chase format on the quest to track down history’s ultimate McGuffin (the Holy Grail, of course). Matching wits with the show’s titular omniscient artificial intelligence, Sister Simone navigates a world crammed with human obstacles who’re actually pawns in a warped social order, all orchestrated — with a heapingly deceptive spoonful of sugar — by the big computer brain at the center of it all. We think it’s one of the best things going on TV right now…and nope, we’re not the least bit partial!

Mrs. Davis gets three more episodes in May, each arriving weekly on Thursdays leading up to the big finale on May 18. But it’s got at least a little big-ticket company across the dial this month, thanks to the May 5 debut of sci-fi mystery series Silo at Apple TV+ and the May 17 streaming premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania over at Disney+.

While no one has to ask who Paul Rudd is or what his physics-defying superhero’s been up to lately in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Silo might take at least a little more explaining. Based on the post-apocalyptic series of science fiction novels by author Hugh Howey, the 10-episode first season sets up a high-stakes game of survival among the remnants — all 10,000 of them — who make up the whole of humanity’s lingering population. Finding safety from a brutal outside environment within a mysterious underground silo (what else?), star Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, the Mission: Impossible franchise) and the rest of the survivors chase down answers for how the strange structure came to be there in the first place, while staying one step ahead of the horrors that threaten to snuff out our species.

Elsewhere, most of this month’s biggest genre arrivals come courtesy of beloved blockbusters whose times have come to swing back into streaming rotation. Paramount+ takes the movie prize there, with the addition of Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III, and Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, all of which finally round out the full availability of the Tom Cruise-starring spy franchise in one convenient TV spot. Peacock also gets psychological horror-thriller The Hunt (another Betty Gilpin project) this month, while Disney+ picks up both Spider-Man: Homecoming and the first Venom film.

The Mouse app does have a couple of fun premieres to liven up the month for fans of both Star Wars and The Muppets, including the May 10 debut of The Muppets Mayhem, a musical comedy series that’ll have the faux fur flying as Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem band try their hand at recording their first-ever chart-topping album. Far, far away across the galaxy, Star Wars commemorates May the 4th as the date to mark the Season 2 premiere of the platform’s Star Wars: Visions series as well as the animated kids’ series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Check out the full streaming rundown below:

Peacock

May 1

Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Face/Off (1997)

The Hulk (2003)

The Hunt (2020)

King Kong (2005)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Life of Pi (2012)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Salt (2010)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Speed (1994)

True Lies (1994)

May 4

Mrs. Davis — Season 1, episode 6 (Peacock Original)

May 11

Mrs. Davis — Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

May 12

F9 (2021)

May 15

Boss Baby: The Family Business (2021)

May 18

Mrs. Davis — Season 1, Episode 8 (Finale — Peacock Original)

Disney+

May 4

Star Wars Visions - Volume 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

May 10

The Muppets Mayhem (Premiere, all episodes)

May 12

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Venom

Crater (Premiere)

May 17

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (Streaming premiere)

May 24

American Born Chinese (Premiere)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2, Eps. 1-6

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 2)

Netflix

May 1

After Earth (2013)

Chicken Run (2000)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Demon Slayer (Season 3)

Igor (2008)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Peter Pan (2003)

Soft & Quiet (2022)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Croods (2013)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Smurfs (Season 1)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

This Is the End (2013)

Vampires (1998)

May 4

Grizzy and the Lemmings (Season 3)

Sanctuary (Season 1)

May 8

Justice League (Seasons 1-2)

Justice League Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)

Spirit Rangers (Season 2)

May 11

Ultraman (Season 3)

May 12

Black Knight (Season 1)

Mulligan (Season 1)

May 13

UglyDolls (2019)

May 16

Ted (2012)

May 18

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1)

May 19

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (2023)

May 22

The Batman (Seasons 1-5)

The Boss Baby (2017)

The Creature Cases (Chapter 3)

May 25

FUBAR (Season 1)

Hulu

May 1

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (dubbed)

After Earth

Annabelle

Beetlejuice

The Book Of Eli

Clash Of The Titans

El Condorito

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Identity (2003)

IT (2017)

Johnny Mnemonic

Last Action Hero

The Last Exorcism

The Mask

Meet the Spartans

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Rampage

Twilight

May 4

Apollo 18 (2011)

May 5

Alone at Night

May 8

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE (Season 7)

May 9

The Last Warrior

May 12

The Last Unicorn

May 18

Slash/Back

May 26

Mummies

HBO Max

May 1

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Hole In The Ground (2019)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Lord Of Illusions (1995)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors (2008)

Paranoia (2013)

Parasite (2019)

Shark Night 3D (2011)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow (2004)

Sorority Row (2009)

May 2

Batwheels — Season 1

May 5

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal — Season 1 Premiere

May 8

Legion of Super-Heroes (2023)

The Conjuring (2013)

May 11

Rick and Morty — Season 6

May 16

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

May 19

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

May 22

San Andreas (2015)

Paramount+

May 1

Attack the Block

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

Coneheads

The Crow

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

King Arthur

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol

School of Rock

True Lies

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

May 5

Death’s Roulette (New original film)

May 16

Three Thousand Years of Longing

May 24

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)

May 30

WifeLike

Prime Video

May 1

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig In The City (1998)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bound (1996)

Carrie (2002)

Coneheads (1993)

Europa Report (2013)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Ghost Town (2008)

Howard the Duck (1986)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Shutter Island (2010)

Space Jam (1996)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Wiz (1978)

They Might Be Giants (1971)

Virtuosity (1995)

May 23

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

May 26

Violent Night (2022)

Hohlbeins’ - The Gryphon (2023)

Apple TV+

May 3

Schmiagadoon! (Season 2, Ep. 6)

May 5

Harriet the Spy (Season 2 - Premiere)

Silo (Premiere — Eps. 1-2)

May 12

City on Fire (Premiere)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Silo (Ep. 3)

City on Fire (Eps. 1-3)

May 19

City on Fire (Ep. 4)

Silo (Ep. 4)

May 22

Prehistoric Planet (Season 2)

May 26

City on Fire (Ep. 5)

Silo (Ep. 5)

