Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
All the Sci-Fi TV & Movies Streaming in September 2023: The Continental, AHS, Gen V & More
Peacock dials up a 1970s prequel story to explore how John Wick's world became so murderously twisted.
Can it really be September already? As the summer heat ebbs and fall closes in, so too does the cold, calculating approach of a killer new assassin’s chapter in the John Wick story-verse, as Peacock reserves a fateful Sept. 22 arrival date for The Continental: From the World of John Wick.
The three-part event series, which explores the 1970s rise to power of debonair hotel proprietor Winston Scott, puts Colin Woodell (The Purge, Designated Survivor) in the early-days prequel role made famous in the John Wick movies by the iconic Ian McShane, while diving into Winston’s murky past to reveal how he ascended to one of the High Table’s most trusted key positions.
RELATED: What's Streaming on Peacock in September 2023?
The Continental only tops a much longer list of new original series and films across the streaming dial in September — a list that also encompasses a tidy passel of fresh-from-theaters movie premieres, including the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid at Disney+ (Sept. 6) and the screech of squealing rubber as Vin Diesel and the Fast Saga gang come drifting onto Peacock with renewed revved-up vengeance in Fast X.
Fast X speeds onto the bird app beginning Sept. 15, alongside fellow Fast Saga movie highlights Fast & Furious 6, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. And with the lone exception of Max (where things are quiet, save for a neat short-term agreement with AMC+ that brings small-screen favorites like The Walking Dead and the Interview With a Vampire series onto the platform for a limited time), nearly every streaming platform has something new in store for genre lovers this month.
As of Aug. 31, Netflix has gone a-pirating with its new live-action series adaptation of the immensely popular (and prolific) manga One Piece, even as the platform readies new debuts for a pair of animated franchise favorites: Season 5 of the Matt Groening-created Disenchantment on Sept. 1, and Castlevania: Nocturne on Sept. 28. Animation’s also the word at Paramount+, where Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its fourth season on Sept. 7. Hulu, meanwhile, will debut Krapopolis, Fox’s new adult animated comedy from Community creator Dan Harmon, beginning Sept. 24.
Also arriving at Hulu this month is Kim Kardashian (yes, you read that right) in part one of FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, the newest installment in creator Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror anthology series. AHS: Delicate debuts on Sept. 21, even as Hulu readies a pair of original new creepy projects for their own September launches: The Other Black Girl (a series with serious Get Out horror vibes) on Sept. 13, and the alien-laced original thriller film No One Will Save You on Sept. 22.
Prime Video is expanding The Boys’ bloody landscape of backfiring superheroics this month, thanks to the hugely anticipated Sept. 29 arrival of teen-themed spinoff series Gen V. You don’t have to wait ’til September ends, though, to catch Prime Video's newest arrival, as Season 2 of fantasy series The Wheel of Time comes rolling onto the service starting Sept. 1 — all with the early assurance from Amazon that a Season 3 is already in the works.
RELATED: The Best Horror Films You Can Stream Right Now
Last but not least, fairy-tale horror is afoot this month over at Apple TV+, where LaKeith Stanfield (Selma, Judas and the Black Messiah) encounters strange new realities while searching for his missing loved ones in creepy new series The Changeling. Based on the same-titled 2017 fantasy horror novel by Victor LaValle, The Changeling drops its first three episodes on Sept. 8, before settling into a weekly rhythm that’ll carry the 8-episode adventure deep into the month of October.
Here's all the sci-fi & genre content new to streaming in September 2023:
Peacock
Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock; Items in bold are Peacock Originals.
Sept. 1
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*
Amityville 3-D, 1983*
The Amityville Harvest, 2020*
The Amityville Moon, 2021*
Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*
Amityville Uprising, 2022*
The Birds, 1963
The Bone Collector, 1998
Bride of Chucky, 1998*
Candyman, 1992
Casper, 1995
Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997
Casper’s Scare School, 2006
Chicken Run, 2000*
Child’s Play 2, 1990*
Child’s Play 3, 1991*
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
Curse of Chucky, 2013*
Cult of Chucky, 2017*
Cut, Color, Murder, 2022
Dawn of the Dead, 2004*
The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*
Dead Silence, 2007
Despicable Me 3, 2017
The Frighteners, 1996
The Funhouse, 1981
Get Out, 2017
Ghostbusters, 1984*
Ghostbusters II, 1989*
The Grudge 2, 2006
The Grudge 3, 2009
Halloween II, 1981*
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*
Halloween, 2018
Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
Hollow Man, 2000*
Hollow Man 2, 2006*
Hypnotic, 2023*
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
John Wick, 2014*
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019*
The Last Exorcism, 2010
Madagascar, 2005*
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
The Matrix Resurrections, 2021
Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015
Monster High: Haunted, 2015
The Mummy, 1999*
The Mummy Returns, 2001*
Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
The Mummy, 2017*
Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016
Patient Zero, 2018*
Penguins of Madagascar, 2014*
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
The Possession, 2023
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Psycho 1960
Psycho II, 1983
Psycho III, 1986
Psycho 1998
Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Saboteur, 1942
Saw, 2004
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
The Scorpion King, 2002*
The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987
Shocker, 1989
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slither, 2006
The Tale of Despereaux, 2008
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995
Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996
Tales From the Hood, 1995
Tales From the Hood 2, 2018
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*
They Live, 1988
The Thing, 1982
The Thing, 2011
Thirst, 2009
Us, 2019
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
The Visit, 2015*
The Wolfman, 2010
Sept. 4
Chucky — Season 2 (All 8 episodes streaming)
Sept. 15
The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula’s Daughter, 1936
Fast & Furious 6, 2013
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019
Fast X, 2023
The Fate of the Furious, 2017
Frankenstein, 1931
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came from Outer Space, 1953
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
Night Monster, 1942
The Raven,1935
The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942
Werewolf of London, 1935
Sept. 22
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)*
Sept. 29
The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)*
Disney+
Sept. 5
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep. 4)
Sept. 6
I Am Groot (Season 2)
The Little Mermaid (2023)
Sept. 8
Mickey’s Kangaroo
Playful Pluto
Pluto Junior
The Barn Dance
Sept. 12
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep. 5)
Sept. 13
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2)
Sept. 15
Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka
Sept. 19
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep. 6)
Sept. 20
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion
Sept. 26
Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep. 7)
Sept. 29
Marvel Studios Legends
Netflix
Sept. 1
Arrival
Field of Dreams
The Jaws film collection
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Wallace & Gromit: The Cure of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
Bakugan (Season 1)
Disenchantment (Season 5 — Premiere)
One Piece (Debuting Aug. 31)
Sept. 3
Crank
Crank: Hight Voltage
Sept. 7
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)
Gamera: Rebirth (Season 1)
The Swan Princess: A Fairytale is Born
Sept. 8
Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master (Pt. 1)
Sept. 15
El Conde
Sept. 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Season 5)
Sept. 21
Scissor Seven (Season 4)
Kengan Ashura (Season 2)
Sept. 22
Spy Kids: Armageddon
Sept. 28
Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1)
Sept. 29
Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 3)
Hulu
Sept. 1
Once Upon a Time (Complete series)
One Piece (Complete seasons 9-10)
Chronicle (2012)
Conan the Barbarian (2011)
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Dragonball: Evolution (2009)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Grudge 2 (2006)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
The Lego Movie (2014)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)
Melancholia (2011)
The Omen (2006)
The Possession (2012)
Simulant (2023)
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
True Lies (1994)
Sept. 3
The Menu (2022)
Ready Player One (2018)
Sept. 8
The Friendship Game (2022)
Sept. 9
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Sept. 13
The Other Black Girl (Season 1 — All episodes)
Sept. 14
Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 7)
Sept. 15
Europa Report (2013)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
Robots (2023)
Sept. 18
Men in Black: International (2019)
Sept. 20
Sword Art Online: Alicization (Season 2)
Sept. 21
American Horror Story: Delicate — Part 1 (Premiere)
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth
UFOs: The White House Files
UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files
Sept. 22
No One Will Save You
Sept. 25
Krapopolis (Series premiere)
Max
Sept. 1
A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3)
Aliens in the Attic (2009)
Annabelle (2014)
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (Season 1)
Blade (1998)
Blade II (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People (1942)
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)
Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)
Critters (1986)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
Doctor Sleep (2019)
The Exorcist (1973)
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-7)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II (1981)
Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The Mask (1994)
Millennium (1989)
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Source Code (2011)
THX 1138 (1971)
Sept. 2
The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)
Sept. 7
Harley Quinn (Season 4, Ep. 9)
Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren
Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo
Ghost Brothers (Seasons 1-2)
Ghost Loop (Season 1)
Haunting in the Heartland (Season 1)
The Dead Files (Season 15B)
Sept. 9
Ambient Swim (Season 2)
Sept. 14
Harley Quinn (Season 4, Ep. 10)
Sept. 15
Teen Titans Go! (Season 8C)
Sept. 16
Batwheels (Season 1G)
Sept. 22
Nancy Drew (Season 4)
Sept. 28
The Ghost Town Terror (Season 2)
Paramount+
Sept. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Afflicted
Annihilation
Arrival
Beastly
Beneath
Bless the Child
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Carriers
Cursed
Dragonslayer
Elf
Event Horizon
Ghost Team One
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
Let's Scare Jessica to Death
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Overlord
Phantoms
Prophecy
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Sherlock Gnomes
Super 8
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
The Blair Witch Project
The Brothers Grimm
The Devil Inside
The Hole
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Monster Squad
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Ruins
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Woman in Black
The Woods
Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway
World War Z
Sept. 7
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4 — premiere)
Sept. 19
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987 — Seasons 1 & 2)
Sept. 20
Cursed Friends (2022)
Pet Sematary (2019)
Sept. 27
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)
Prime Video (Including Freeve)
Sept. 1
The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Eps.1-3 )
2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)
23:59 (2011)
Anaconda (1997)
Apartment 143 (2012)
Are You In The House Alone? (2022)
Army of Darkness (1993)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Brides of Dracula (1960)
Child’s Play (2019)
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)
Curse of the Undead (1959)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Deja Vu (2006)
Devil (2010)
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me To Hell (2009)
Europa Report (2013)
Evil Dead (2013)
Face/Off (1997)
Fanboys (2009)
Finders Keepers (2014)
Ghost Story (1981)
1984 (1984)
Haunted House (2023)
Here Comes the Devil (2012)
I Saw the Devil (2010)
Invisible Invaders (1959)
Juan Of The Dead (2012)
Jurassic World (2015)
Kick-Ass 2 (2013)
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
Lifeforce (1985)
Mad Max (1979)
Mama (2013)
Masters Of The Universe (1987)
Mfkz (2018)
Night Creatures (1962)
Operation Atlantis (1965)
Panga (1990)
Passport To Terror (1989)
Predator: The Quietus (1988)
Prophecy (1979)
Pulse (2006)
Riddick (2013)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Rollerball (1975)
Secret Window (2004)
Sinister (2012)
Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)
Son of Dracula (1943)
Space Probe Taurus (1965)
Stargate: Continuum (2008)
Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)
Stigmata (1999)
Sword Of The Valiant (1984)
The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
The Forever Purge (2021)
The Frog Prince (1988)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Last House on the Left (1972)
The Little Vampire (2017)
The Living Ghost (1942)
The Mummy (1932)
The Possession (2012)
The Raven (2012)
The Ring (2002)
The Sacrament (2014)
The Shape of Water (2017)
The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
The Wolf Man (1941)
Transformations (1991)
Trollhunter (2011)
V/H/S (2012)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Sept. 7
The Originals (Season 1-5)
Sept. 8
The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Ep. 4)
Sept. 15
The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Ep. 5)
Sept. 18
StarDog and TurboCat (2019)
Sept. 22
The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Ep. 6)
Sept. 29
The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Ep. 7)
Gen V (Season 1 — premiere)
Apple TV+
Sept. 1
Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 8)
Sept. 6
Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 3)
Sept. 8
The Changeling (Season 1, Eps. 1-3)
Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 9)
Sept. 13
Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 4)
Sept. 15
The Changeling (Season 1, Ep. 4)
Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 10)
Sept. 20
Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 5)
Sept. 22
The Changeling (Season 1, Ep. 5)
Sept. 27
Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 6)
Sept. 29
The Changeling (Season 1, Ep. 6)