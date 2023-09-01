Peacock dials up a 1970s prequel story to explore how John Wick's world became so murderously twisted.

All the Sci-Fi TV & Movies Streaming in September 2023: The Continental, AHS, Gen V & More

Can it really be September already? As the summer heat ebbs and fall closes in, so too does the cold, calculating approach of a killer new assassin’s chapter in the John Wick story-verse, as Peacock reserves a fateful Sept. 22 arrival date for The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

The three-part event series, which explores the 1970s rise to power of debonair hotel proprietor Winston Scott, puts Colin Woodell (The Purge, Designated Survivor) in the early-days prequel role made famous in the John Wick movies by the iconic Ian McShane, while diving into Winston’s murky past to reveal how he ascended to one of the High Table’s most trusted key positions.

The Continental only tops a much longer list of new original series and films across the streaming dial in September — a list that also encompasses a tidy passel of fresh-from-theaters movie premieres, including the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid at Disney+ (Sept. 6) and the screech of squealing rubber as Vin Diesel and the Fast Saga gang come drifting onto Peacock with renewed revved-up vengeance in Fast X.

Fast X speeds onto the bird app beginning Sept. 15, alongside fellow Fast Saga movie highlights Fast & Furious 6, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. And with the lone exception of Max (where things are quiet, save for a neat short-term agreement with AMC+ that brings small-screen favorites like The Walking Dead and the Interview With a Vampire series onto the platform for a limited time), nearly every streaming platform has something new in store for genre lovers this month.

As of Aug. 31, Netflix has gone a-pirating with its new live-action series adaptation of the immensely popular (and prolific) manga One Piece, even as the platform readies new debuts for a pair of animated franchise favorites: Season 5 of the Matt Groening-created Disenchantment on Sept. 1, and Castlevania: Nocturne on Sept. 28. Animation’s also the word at Paramount+, where Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its fourth season on Sept. 7. Hulu, meanwhile, will debut Krapopolis, Fox’s new adult animated comedy from Community creator Dan Harmon, beginning Sept. 24.

Also arriving at Hulu this month is Kim Kardashian (yes, you read that right) in part one of FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, the newest installment in creator Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror anthology series. AHS: Delicate debuts on Sept. 21, even as Hulu readies a pair of original new creepy projects for their own September launches: The Other Black Girl (a series with serious Get Out horror vibes) on Sept. 13, and the alien-laced original thriller film No One Will Save You on Sept. 22.

Prime Video is expanding The Boys’ bloody landscape of backfiring superheroics this month, thanks to the hugely anticipated Sept. 29 arrival of teen-themed spinoff series Gen V. You don’t have to wait ’til September ends, though, to catch Prime Video's newest arrival, as Season 2 of fantasy series The Wheel of Time comes rolling onto the service starting Sept. 1 — all with the early assurance from Amazon that a Season 3 is already in the works.

Last but not least, fairy-tale horror is afoot this month over at Apple TV+, where LaKeith Stanfield (Selma, Judas and the Black Messiah) encounters strange new realities while searching for his missing loved ones in creepy new series The Changeling. Based on the same-titled 2017 fantasy horror novel by Victor LaValle, The Changeling drops its first three episodes on Sept. 8, before settling into a weekly rhythm that’ll carry the 8-episode adventure deep into the month of October.

Here's all the sci-fi & genre content new to streaming in September 2023:

Peacock

Items marked with * are exclusive to Peacock; Items in bold are Peacock Originals.

Sept. 1

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*

Amityville 3-D, 1983*

The Amityville Harvest, 2020*

The Amityville Moon, 2021*

Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*

Amityville Uprising, 2022*

The Birds, 1963

The Bone Collector, 1998

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

Candyman, 1992

Casper, 1995

Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

Casper’s Scare School, 2006

Chicken Run, 2000*

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

Cut, Color, Murder, 2022

Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*

Dead Silence, 2007

Despicable Me 3, 2017

The Frighteners, 1996

The Funhouse, 1981

Get Out, 2017

Ghostbusters, 1984*

Ghostbusters II, 1989*

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Grudge 3, 2009

Halloween II, 1981*

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*

Halloween, 2018

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

Hollow Man, 2000*

Hollow Man 2, 2006*

Hypnotic, 2023*

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

John Wick, 2014*

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019*

The Last Exorcism, 2010

Madagascar, 2005*

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Matrix Resurrections, 2021

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

The Mummy, 1999*

The Mummy Returns, 2001*

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

The Mummy, 2017*

Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016

Patient Zero, 2018*

Penguins of Madagascar, 2014*

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

The Possession, 2023

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Psycho 1960

Psycho II, 1983

Psycho III, 1986

Psycho 1998

Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Saboteur, 1942

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

The Scorpion King, 2002*

The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

Shocker, 1989

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008

Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

Tales From the Hood, 1995

Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*

They Live, 1988

The Thing, 1982

The Thing, 2011

Thirst, 2009

Us, 2019

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

The Visit, 2015*

The Wolfman, 2010

Sept. 4

Chucky — Season 2 (All 8 episodes streaming)

Sept. 15

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

Fast & Furious 6, 2013

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019

Fast X, 2023

The Fate of the Furious, 2017

Frankenstein, 1931

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came from Outer Space, 1953

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

Night Monster, 1942

The Raven,1935

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

Werewolf of London, 1935

Sept. 22

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1 (Peacock Original)*

Sept. 29

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2 (Peacock Original)*

Disney+

Sept. 5

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep. 4)

Sept. 6

I Am Groot (Season 2)

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Sept. 8

Mickey’s Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

Pluto Junior

The Barn Dance

Sept. 12

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep. 5)

Sept. 13

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2)

Sept. 15

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka

Sept. 19

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep. 6)

Sept. 20

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

Sept. 26

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Ep. 7)

Sept. 29

Marvel Studios Legends

Netflix

Sept. 1

Arrival

Field of Dreams

The Jaws film collection

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Wallace & Gromit: The Cure of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Bakugan (Season 1)

Disenchantment (Season 5 — Premiere)

One Piece (Debuting Aug. 31)

Sept. 3

Crank

Crank: Hight Voltage

Sept. 7

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)

Gamera: Rebirth (Season 1)

The Swan Princess: A Fairytale is Born

Sept. 8

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master (Pt. 1)

Sept. 15

El Conde

Sept. 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Season 5)

Sept. 21

Scissor Seven (Season 4)

Kengan Ashura (Season 2)

Sept. 22

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Sept. 28

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1)

Sept. 29

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 3)

Hulu

Sept. 1

Once Upon a Time (Complete series)

One Piece (Complete seasons 9-10)

Chronicle (2012)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Melancholia (2011)

The Omen (2006)

The Possession (2012)

Simulant (2023)

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

True Lies (1994)

Sept. 3

The Menu (2022)

Ready Player One (2018)

Sept. 8

The Friendship Game (2022)

Sept. 9

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Sept. 13

The Other Black Girl (Season 1 — All episodes)

Sept. 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms (Season 7)

Sept. 15

Europa Report (2013)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Robots (2023)

Sept. 18

Men in Black: International (2019)

Sept. 20

Sword Art Online: Alicization (Season 2)

Sept. 21

American Horror Story: Delicate — Part 1 (Premiere)

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth

UFOs: The White House Files

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files

Sept. 22

No One Will Save You

Sept. 25

Krapopolis (Series premiere)

Max

Sept. 1

A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (Season 1)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1942)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

Critters (1986)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

The Exorcist (1973)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-7)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Mask (1994)

Millennium (1989)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Source Code (2011)

THX 1138 (1971)

Sept. 2

The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)

Sept. 7

Harley Quinn (Season 4, Ep. 9)

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo

Ghost Brothers (Seasons 1-2)

Ghost Loop (Season 1)

Haunting in the Heartland (Season 1)

The Dead Files (Season 15B)

Sept. 9

Ambient Swim (Season 2)

Sept. 14

Harley Quinn (Season 4, Ep. 10)

Sept. 15

Teen Titans Go! (Season 8C)

Sept. 16

Batwheels (Season 1G)

Sept. 22

Nancy Drew (Season 4)

Sept. 28

The Ghost Town Terror (Season 2)

Paramount+

Sept. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Afflicted

Annihilation

Arrival

Beastly

Beneath

Bless the Child

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Carriers

Cursed

Dragonslayer

Elf

Event Horizon

Ghost Team One

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

Let's Scare Jessica to Death

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Overlord

Phantoms

Prophecy

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sherlock Gnomes

Super 8

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Blair Witch Project

The Brothers Grimm

The Devil Inside

The Hole

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Monster Squad

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Ruins

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Woman in Black

The Woods

Witchboard II: The Devil's Doorway

World War Z

Sept. 7

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4 — premiere)

Sept. 19

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987 — Seasons 1 & 2)

Sept. 20

Cursed Friends (2022)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Sept. 27

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)

Prime Video (Including Freeve)

Sept. 1

The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Eps.1-3 )

2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)

23:59 (2011)

Anaconda (1997)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Are You In The House Alone? (2022)

Army of Darkness (1993)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

Child’s Play (2019)

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)

Curse of the Undead (1959)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Deja Vu (2006)

Devil (2010)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Europa Report (2013)

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Fanboys (2009)

Finders Keepers (2014)

Ghost Story (1981)

1984 (1984)

Haunted House (2023)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

Invisible Invaders (1959)

Juan Of The Dead (2012)

Jurassic World (2015)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lifeforce (1985)

Mad Max (1979)

Mama (2013)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Mfkz (2018)

Night Creatures (1962)

Operation Atlantis (1965)

Panga (1990)

Passport To Terror (1989)

Predator: The Quietus (1988)

Prophecy (1979)

Pulse (2006)

Riddick (2013)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Rollerball (1975)

Secret Window (2004)

Sinister (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Space Probe Taurus (1965)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

Stigmata (1999)

Sword Of The Valiant (1984)

The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Forever Purge (2021)

The Frog Prince (1988)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Living Ghost (1942)

The Mummy (1932)

The Possession (2012)

The Raven (2012)

The Ring (2002)

The Sacrament (2014)

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Wolf Man (1941)

Transformations (1991)

Trollhunter (2011)

V/H/S (2012)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Sept. 7

The Originals (Season 1-5)

Sept. 8

The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Ep. 4)

Sept. 15

The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Ep. 5)

Sept. 18

StarDog and TurboCat (2019)

Sept. 22

The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Ep. 6)

Sept. 29

The Wheel of Time (Season 2, Ep. 7)

Gen V (Season 1 — premiere)

Apple TV+

Sept. 1

Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 8)

Sept. 6

Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 3)

Sept. 8

The Changeling (Season 1, Eps. 1-3)

Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 9)

Sept. 13

Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 4)

Sept. 15

The Changeling (Season 1, Ep. 4)

Foundation (Season 2, Ep. 10)

Sept. 20

Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 5)

Sept. 22

The Changeling (Season 1, Ep. 5)

Sept. 27

Invasion (Season 2, Ep. 6)

Sept. 29

The Changeling (Season 1, Ep. 6)