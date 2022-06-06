What's on SYFY this week? E.T.'s 40th anniversary, 'Guardians Vol. 2,' 'Quantum Leap' & more

What better way to celebrate the arrival of summer than by revisiting one of the best summer movies of all time? That’s exactly what we’re doing at SYFY, going all the way back to 1982 with one of the best: E.T. the Extra-terrestrial, a full 40 years after Steven Spielberg ripped our collective hearts out.

Along with the anniversary of E.T., this week also brings the return of our Friday nostalgia programming block SYFY Rewind, which continues playing the hits all the way through the full run of Quantum Leap (a great primer ahead of NBC’s revival series this fall), with Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess to follow throughout the summer.

Digging a bit deeper, get your Marvel fix with Guaridans of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and relive some throwback disaster action with the mostly-forgotten (but beloved!) Dante’s Peak. So here's what to check out on SYFY for the week of June 6-12, 2022.

Tuesday: Help the Guardians take on Ego in 'Vol. 2'

James Gunn is back in the saddle at Marvel Studios, putting together a third Guardians of the Galaxy film as you read this. But don’t miss the middle installment in the saga, as SYFY has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Along with the Marvel adventure, it’s also a nice reminder of just how fun Chris Pratt can be ahead of his big screen return this weekend in Jurassic World Dominion.

Wednesday: 'Dante’s Peak' is ready to blow

Summer is hot. You know what else is hot? Volcanoes. Enjoy the mid-week mark by taking a trip back to 1997 with this box office dud (and eventual cult hit among disaster pic fans) starring Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton. The story picks up in a town trying to beat the clock before a nearby volcano destroys the entire area. If you haven’t seen it in decades, it’s a ride. Dante’s Peak airs Wednesday at 12 p.m. on SYFY.

Friday: Keep on Leapin’

It’s Friday, so you know what that means! Time for SYFY Rewind, which will feature some Quantum Leap classics, and the all-day programming block will eventually feature full series runs of Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess as the summer rolls on. The marathon kicks off at 6 a.m. Friday on SYFY, and carries on well into the night.

Saturday: Celebrate E.T.’s 40th anniversary

Forty years ago, Steven Spielberg blew all our minds with the sci-fi classic E.T. the Extra-terrestrial — and now we get to celebrate that anniversary with a mini-marathon on Saturday. SYFY will be playing all E.T. all the time from 12 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Grab your tissues, get ready for a good cry, and settle in to revisit one of the best sci-fi flicks ever made. All day.