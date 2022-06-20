What's on SYFY this week? Keanu-thon, summer blockbusters, 'Quantum Leap' & more

In case you haven’t opened a window in a while, just a heads up — it’s getting hot outside. Summer is here, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by… staying inside and watching some of the best sci-fi summer blockbusters to ever grace the silver screen, all on SYFY.

Oh, we also have an overdose of Keanu Reeves and a load more Quantum Leaps to round things out. So call Al and Ziggy, it’s time to leap right into the week of June 20-26, 2022 on SYFY.

Tuesday: Summer blockbuster-a-thon

Settle in for a non-stop run of great summer hits on Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. and running through the night until 6 a.m. the next morning. The summer blockbuster marathon includes E.T.: The Extra-terrestrial, Jaws, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Captain America: Civil War and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. All on SYFY.

Thursday: Keanu-appetizer with ‘Point Break’

Looking ahead to the weekend, there’s a whole lot of Keanu Reeves on the way. If you need to rev up into full Keanu-mania, though, we have a nice appetizer on Thursday to get you through the week. The 1991 action classic Point Break is airing at 1 p.m. on SYFY, following young Keanu as he investigates a ring of daredevil surf bro bank robbers.

Friday: SYFY Rewind keeps on ‘Leapin’

Another Friday, another fresh batch of Quantum Leap episodes as part of SYFY Rewind, all starting from the beginning. The marathon is getting into the depths of Season 4 now, with the series’ fifth and final season coming into sight. Trust us, it’s a great primer for the NBC revival coming this fall. Quantum Leap, all-day on Friday on SYFY.

Saturday-Sunday: Keanu-thon cometh

It’s all Keanu, all the time, this weekend. Starting off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, we have Constantine, Speed, John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 running back-to-back. Then on Sunday things start up even earlier, with Constantine at 11:30 a.m., followed by Speed, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (that’s right, the whole trilogy right here). Because when it’s hot outside, the only thing hotter is… umm, well, Keanu.