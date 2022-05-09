What’s on SYFY this week? Rewind with ‘Quantum Leap,’ Anaconda(s), ‘The Transporter’ & more

Sure, NBC has a Quantum Leap reboot on the way — but in the meantime — want to relive all the original jumps from Dr. Sam Beckett? We have you covered this week on SYFY. Plus giant killer snakes, a movie that should make for perfect prep ahead of the looming Fast & Furious sequel Fast X, and more.

Tuesday is positively teeming with giant snakes, as we have a mini-marathon of the original Anaconda starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Jon Voight — plus its sequels, including the one where David Hassekhoff leaves Baywatch behind to take on a giant snake. Friday is packed start to finish with SYFY REWIND marathon of Quantum Leap, kicking off a massive rewatch of all those early adventures.

Digging deeper, the 2002 action flick The Transporter is on the dial. With Transporter co-director Louis Leterrier taking the wheel on Fast X, it’s the perfect time to revisit his particular brand of vehicular mayhem. Looking ahead to Sunday, wrap up the night with some modern horror, with The Purge: Anarchy, one of the best installments in the Purge franchise.

Here's what we recommend on SYFY for the week of May 9-15.

Tuesday: ‘Anaconda’ mini-marathon

Start things off with Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008) at 6:30 a.m., featuring a mercenary (David Hasselhoff) joining forces with a scientist (Crystal Allen) to stop a duo of giant snakes. That’s followed up with 2004’s Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, where a new crew runs across some killer snakes. Then wrap it up with the killer snake that started it all, with 1997’s Anaconda after that.

Friday: SYFY REWIND: ’Quantum Leap’

Starting at 6 a.m. and running until the evening, revisit the original Quantum Leap series from the beginning. Start things off with the pilot, and mainline all those time-twisting jumps to take you into the weekend.

Saturday: Prep for ‘Fast X’ with ‘The Transporter’

Revisit the 2002 super-speedy action flick The Transporter, co-directed by newly-hired Fast X director Louis Leterrier. This OG action spectacle focuses on a mercenary (Jason Statham) who changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman (Shu Qi).

Sunday: Return to ‘The Purge’

One of the best installments in The Purge franchise, 2014’s The Purge: Anarchy is the perfect killer thriller to wrap up the weekend. In case you’re getting them mixed up, this is the one with Frank Grillo, when his mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants.