What's on SYFY this week? 'Resident Alien' catch-up, 'The Huntsman,' 'Resident Evil' & more

August marks the return of SYFY’s hit original series Resident Alien, but if you’re looking to get a crash course on Harry and the world of Patience before the back half of Season 2, we have you covered. Plus plenty of fantasy and horror to round things out.

This week brings a nice Season 1 mini-marathon for Resident Alien, which stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who is having second thoughts about annihilating humanity. There’s also the double feature of the two Huntsman movies, starring Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron.

Need something a bit scarier? Tee up the back half of the week with a full run of Resident Evil movies, then roll into the weekend with SYFY Rewind, which is digging deeper into SYFY fan favorite Warehouse 13.

Here's what's on SYFY for the week of Aug. 1-7, 2022.

Tuesday: ‘The Huntsman’ double feature

Who knew the Snow White franchise was rich territory for a darker fantasy take? Well, somehow it works, and the Chris Hemsworth franchise vehicle hits SYFY with Snow White and the Huntsman and The Huntsman: Winter’s War for a magically bloody double feature. The two films air back to back Tuesday starting at 7:35 p.m. on SYFY.

Wednesday: ‘Resident Alien’ Season 1 catch-up

The back half of Resident Alien’s second season returns to SYFY on August 10, but if you need a refresher on all the alien shenanigans before that, catch the entire 10-episode run of Resident Alien Season 1 from midnight until 10 a.m. The perfect late night (early morning?) binge session.

Thursday: Get scared with a 'Resident Evil’ marathon

if you’ve blown through Netflix’s new Resident Evil TV series and need some old school zombie scares, SYFY has you covered. Thursday evening kicking off at 4:45 p.m., we have a marathon of Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter running into the wee hours of Friday morning.

Friday: Hit ‘Rewind’ with ‘Warehouse 13’

SYFY Rewind continues this week as we dig into the fourth season of SYFY’s early-2000s fan favorite Warehouse 13, featuring tons of cool artifacts and wild mysteries with Pete and Myka. The marathon kicks off at 6 a.m. on SYFY and runs into the late night.