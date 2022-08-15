What’s on SYFY this week? New ‘Resident Alien,’ ‘The Goonies,’ After Earth,’ ‘La Brea’ & more

Your favorite small-town murder mystery alien show is back with a new installment this week, as the back half of Resident Alien Season 2 rolls on with that cover-up getting even messier.

Along with a new Resident Alien (which was just nominated for best sci-fi series in the Saturn Awards!), we have the third episode of NBC’s breakout sci-fi series La Brea, which is a great chance to catch back up on the show before it returns with new episodes this fall. There’s also a mini-marathon of SYFY’s former fan favorite Eureka, in case you need a little comfort food.

There are also plenty of cool fan favorite sci-fi flicks on the schedule, including Jim Carrey’s comedy classic The Mask, seminal 1980’s adventure The Goonies, and the love-it or hate-it WIll Smith vehicle After Earth.

Check out the full rundown below for the best of the week of Aug. 15-21, 2022 on SYFY.

Monday: Somebody stop us from watching ‘The Mask’

Look, it’s a classic for a reason. The 1990’s Jim Carrey comedy, about a guy who gains some cartoonishly crazy powers when he puts on an ancient mask, is here to kick off the week on Monday. It also features a young Cameron Diaz in a breakout performance. Airing 6 p.m. on SYFY.

Wednesday: Head back to ‘Eureka’ with some of our favorite inventions

SYFY is still all about some nostalgia, and be sure to spend the early hours on Wednesday heading back to the little town of Eureka. A small town with plenty of big ideas and inventions. The mini-marathon focuses on Season 1 and runs from midnight until noon, Wednesday morning on SYFY.

Wednesday: Can Harry cover up that murder on ‘Resident Alien’?

SYFY’s hit original series Resident Alien is back with a new episode, “The Ghost of Bobby Smallwood,” which picks up in the aftermath of Harry and Asta working to cover up the murder of the shady guy in the woods who tried to kill Harry. But that’s not all! There’s still a big ol’ conspiracy, a rival alien species and a killer alien baby on the loose. The new episode airs 10 p.m. Wednesday on SYFY.

Wednesday: The ‘La Brea’ catch-up continues

NBC’s La Brea returns this fall with a brand new season of sci-fi mystery, and SYFY is bringing you episodes from the first season every week to make sure you remember all those cliffhangers and questions. Episode 3 airs Wednesday night at 11 p.m., immediately after the new episode of Resident Alien.

Thursday: Will Smith takes us into the future in ‘After Earth’

M. Night Shyamalan’s directorial output is a wild ride, and this marks one of his most ambitious sci-fi swings to date. The film stars Will and Jaden Smith as a father-son duo who crash-land on a post-apocalyptic Earth as they try to survive. Critics pretty much savaged the flick, and it was a box office dud, but hey! It still has some fans out there! After Earth airs 7 p.m. Thursday night on SYFY.

Saturday: Join One-Eyed Willy for ‘The Goonies’

Featuring a young cast of future stars, The Goonies remains one of the greatest adventure movies ever made, following a lovable group of losers as they follow a treasure map below the streets of their small town to try and find a long-lost treasure. You can probably quote it start to finish, but that’s no reason not to enjoy it for the hundredth time. The Goonies airs 10:30 p.m., Saturday on SYFY.