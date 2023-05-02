'John Wick: Chapter 4' comes home May 23, ahead of June Blu-ray drop

Get ready, John Wick fans, because it's almost time to have the complete set of movies in our homes. Lionsgate announced Tuesday that John Wick: Chapter 4, fresh off a successful box office run, is heading to home media in just a few short weeks, beginning with a digital release May 23. A Blu-ray, 4K, DVD, and on-demand release will follow on June 13.

So, what do you get with those releases, other than the epic film that may or may not be the concluding chapter in the John Wick saga? The digital and physical releases will also come with a massive complement of bonus features, including nearly a dozen featurettes tapping into various aspects of making Chapter 4 come to life. You'll get an inside look at the set design, costume design, weapons training with Keanu Reeves, the arrival of Donnie Yen as Caine, and even a look back at the years-long collaboration between Reeves and franchise director Chad Stahelski, giving you a front-row seat to the making of the action epic.

John Wick: Chapter 4 picks up immediately after the events of Chapter 3, and follows John (Reeves) as he launches a new war against the High Table, with a high-ranking Table member (Bill Skarsgard) standing in his way. As he faces his biggest challenge yet, John will encounter old friends and new enemies, as allegiances switch quickly and bodies pile up in a massive, globe-hopping spectacle.

Right now, we don't know yet if Chapter 4 will be the final installment in the Wick franchise proper. Lionsgate has suggested they're open to making more films with Reeves, but whether or not the star and other creatives are ready to tell another story remains to be seen. That doesn't mean the Wick brand is going away, though. We're already getting two different spinoffs that will explore the wider world, including the Peacock original series The Continental, laying out the origins of everyone's favorite assassin hotel, and the spinoff film Ballerina, which will feature Wick in a supporting role.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits digital May 23, and arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and on-demand on June 13. The Continental hits Peacock in September.