Where to stream 'The Mummy' trilogy? It's on Peacock right now

Everyone has their own idea of what a summer blockbuster should be. For some, it's a rollicking superhero adventure full of giant battles, people taking flight, and shared universe worldbuilding. For others, it's an animated spectacle with lots of jokes and fun character designs. And then there are those for whom the perfect summer blockbuster experience boils down to just three little words: The Mummy trilogy.

In 1999, director Stephen Sommers united with stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz to make a reimagined version of the classic Universal horror film The Mummy, focusing on taking the original movie's premise and building it up to summer movie heights. With a lovable, treasure-hunting rogue and an intrepid librarian and Egyptologist at its core, The Mummy brought a dose of Indiana Jones-style action to the classic story while never skimping on the horror elements, and launched a trilogy of films that are still beloved among many movie fans.

So, if you're looking for a great summer movie marathon, you might be wondering where you can find The Mummy and its two sequels, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Well, we have good news. As you may have guessed from the headlines up there, all three films in the trilogy are now streaming on Peacock, giving you the perfect opportunity to make several bowls of popcorn and spend a Saturday look back through Rick and Evelyn's adventures with mummies in Egypt and beyond.

If you're reading this, there's a good chance you already know the story at the heart of the franchise, but what you might not remember, and what remains especially interesting about the trilogy, is just how much time the story covers over the course of three films. The Mummy follows Rick O'Connell (Fraser) and Evelyn Carnahan (Weisz) as they become unlikely partners in a quest to stop the ancient Egyptian high priest Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) as he reanimates and returns to power in 1923. Though it only took two years to get a sequel to theaters, The Mummy Returns actually takes place ten years later, and chronicles Rick and Evelyn's journey to stop Imhotep again while also dealing with the rising of Anubis' dark army and the return of the Scorpion King (Dwayne Johnson).

Returns also introduces Rick and Evelyn's son, Alex (Freddie Boath), who's just a boy when that film takes place, but will grow up, as we saw seven years later in Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. That film picks up more than a decade after Returns, and gives Alex (played this time by Luke Ford) a more prominent role in the adventures of his parents, as the family heads to China to face the cursed Terracotta Army.

So yeah, these movies cover a lot of time in the lives of these people, despite all being released less than a decade apart. It's quite a bit to take in, and that's before you factor in all the jokes. And who knows? A sequel might be on its way eventually, so it never hurts to be prepared.

