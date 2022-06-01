Will Arnett clowning around as ice cream truck-driving Sweet Tooth in Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' series

Will Arnett is most certainly down to clown for Peacock's forthcoming Twisted Metal television series. The actor known for roles in Arrested Development and The LEGO Batman Movie has boarded the show to voice one of the most iconic antagonists from the video games: Sweet Tooth. He's a hulking, chaos-loving, rage-filled, and clown mask-wearing psychopath who enjoys riding around the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Lost Vegas in a tricked-out doomsday ice cream truck.

Arnett also serves as an executive producer under his Electric Avenue banner with Marc Forman. The producing partners originally acquired the screen rights to the source material and put the project together alongside fellow EPs, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions. Cobra Kai veteran Michael Jonathan Smith is on board as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) leads the cast as John Doe, a motor-mouthed delivery man yearning for a sense of community who teams up with a badass car thief named Quiet (Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz) for a rip-roaring road trip at the end of the world. Along the way, they'll cross paths with dangerous marauders like Sweet Tooth and no-nonsense highwayman, Agent Stone (Spider-Man: No Way Home's Thomas Haden Church).

Scream alumnus Neve Campbell will guest star in the role of Raven, though no details about her character have been released yet.

Mackie is also an executive producer, as are Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (co-writers of Zombieland and Deadpool), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), and Hermen Hulst (Head of PlayStation Studios).

“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement when Peacock scooped up the title earlier this year. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept."

"Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years, but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” added Lisa Katz, President Scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs." ​​​​

Filming is now underway for Twisted Metal, with Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show) directing and executive producing several episodes. Peacock has yet to announce a fixed premiere date.