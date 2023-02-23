‘Zombieland’s Woody Harrelson pre-records all his thoughts on a boombox in hilarious 'SNL' promo

"A boombox can change the world. You gotta know your limits with a boombox."

Woody Harrelson would do well to remember that lesson in the latest promo ad for his fifth time as host of NBC's long-running sketch comedy program. The minute-long spot finds the Zombieland alum strolling the hallowed halls of 30 Rockefeller Center in a state of wistful nostalgia as he remembers all of the great hosts of years gone by: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon (actually Ben Affleck), Amy Poehler (Oops! he meant Owen Wilson!), and, of course, his weed guy (Matthew McConaughey).

His peaceful reverie is suddenly interrupted by cast member Devon Walker and we learn that Harrelson's heartwarming monologue is actually pouring out of an old school boombox in real time. The actor likes to pre-record all of his thoughts on cassette to help keep a clear mind. Innocent enough, but things hilariously go off the rails when Walker asks for Harrelson's opinion on his fashion choices.

Check out the spot below:

Harrelson most recently appeared in the social satire Triangle of Sadness, which is currently up for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. His next film, the sports dramedy Champions, opens in theaters Friday, March 10.

Directed by Bobby Farrelly (half of the creative team behind Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary), the project centers around a minor league basketball coach, who receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. "He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined," reads the official synopsis.

Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Ernie Hudson (Quantum Leap), Cheech Marin (Shotgun Wedding), and Matt Cook (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) co-star. Harrelson is an executive producer alongside Brad Kessell, Alexander Jooss, Álvaro Longoria, Javier Fesser, and Luis Manso. Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, Jeremy Plager are producers. Mark Rizzo penned the screenplay.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC every Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET. Next week's episode is set to be hosted by Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

All 48 seasons of SNL are now streaming on Peacock.