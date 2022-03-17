Zach Braff is down to reunite with 'Scrubs' co-star Donald Faison in the Arrowverse

For nearly the whole of the 2000s, Donald Faison and Zach Braff played best friends and fellow doctors on the medical sitcom Scrubs, and became real-life best friends along the way. Now, with Faison's role in the Arrowverse secured, Braff is ready for a TV reunion that'll replace doctors with superheroes.

Earlier this year, Faison made his debut as the time-traveling, self-promoting hero known as Booster Gold on Legends of Tomorrow, adding yet another DC Comics icon to Greg Berlanti's ever-expanding CW superhero machine. Faison's arrival in the Arrowverse prompted many fans to wonder if real-life best friend Braff could potentially play Booster's comic book BFF, Blue Beetle. It was a nice idea, but there was no way of knowing if Braff would be game for making the leap into a comic book show. Now, we've got confirmation.

Last month, on an episode of Faison and Braff's podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends, the pair alluded to a potential Arrowverse team-up, but because Faison's Booster hadn't actually appeared yet, they had to bleep out most of the conversation to prevent spoilers. Now that word is out, Braff's confirming he was volunteering to play Booster's best friend. Speaking to Slashfilm during an interview to promote Disney's Cheaper by the Dozen, Braff didn't mince words.

"Listen, this keeps coming up and I want you to tell all your followers: I am down to play Ted Kord," Braff said. "Whoever owns the property. It's DC, right? Probably part of the BerlantiVerse. He's one of the first people who ever hired me. But yeah, Donald said that everyone [is saying that I should be Ted Kord]... I don't follow comic books. I'm sorry. I know people love them. I don't know anything about it, but yes, I'm here to announce that whoever owns the property. I'm down to play Ted Kord."

Originally introduced by Charlton Comics back in 1966, Ted Kord was integrated into the DC Universe as part of the companies Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event in the 1980s. By 1987, he was one of the stars of Justice League International, a comic series that played up the character's comedic tendencies, and eventually embraced his friendship with Booster Gold as a cornerstone of both characters. There have been plenty of ups and downs since, including Ted's death at one point, but the Blue and Gold team-up has remained a fan-favorite among DC readers.

So what we're saying is...your move, Berlanti.