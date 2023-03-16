The Intersect lives! Zachary Levi hasn't given up on trying to make a 'Chuck' movie

The Shazam! star just might be ready to put on his Buy More uniform once again.

Just when you thought Zachary Levi had traded in his Buy More uniform for his Shazam! superhero suit, the actor might be pulling out the geeky white shirt and tie once again. Levi stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and told the daytime talk show host that he's still trying to make a movie based on the beloved NBC sci-fi show Chuck.

Levi starred on that spy dramedy that ran from 2007 to 2012, in which he played Chuck Bartowski, a smart computer whiz-type who was living below his potential with a job at a consumer-electronics chain store, until he got an email from former college pal Bryce (Matthew Bomer), who works for the CIA. That e-mail embedded the Intersect — or the database of the CIA and National Security Agency — into Chuck's brain, while also destroying the computer where it was previously stored. So, the CIA and NSA need Chuck's knowledge to keep terrorists and other threats at bay. He's teamed up with agents Sarah (Yvonne Strahovski) and John Casey (Adam Baldwin), as they take on all kinds of wild sci-fi shenanigans.

Watch Zachary Levi tell Kelly Clarkson about his plans for a Chuck movie:

When Clarkson brings up the possibility of a Chuck reboot, Levi asks the audience if they want more, and their clapping and yelling indicates they definitely do. "It’s such a cult following," Clarkson said. “I’m telling you. Masses would come to see this movie.” Levi is game. “Listen, I’ve been trying for years," he said on the talk show. "I was trying to make a Chuck movie even before we finished making the TV show. I’m getting closer.”

"Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, who are the writer/creators of the show, they’re on board," Levi added. "I just gotta get the powers that be, meaning the folks at Warner Bros. television and film to kind of help, you know, 'Let’s put this thing together.' But all the cast is all ready to go. Everybody’s ready to go. We just need a script and we need the money and the green light and we’re ready to go do it."

So, still some work to be done — but if nothing else, it's nice to hear the Buy More gang hasn't given up hope.

The show also starred Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Vik Sahay, Scott Krinsky, Julia Ling and Bonita Friedericy.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is syndicated by NBCUniversal and also streams on Peacock.