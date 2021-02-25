Hulu reveals trailers, premiere dates for Modok animated series, Handmaid's Tale; plus Animaniacs renewed

Over the last year, the Disney/ABC streaming landscape has sorted itself into clearer brands, and Hulu has emerged as the home of The Walt Disney Company's more adult-oriented fare. With its FX on Hulu exclusives like genre favorites What We Do in the Shadows and Devs, and their award-winning comedies and dramas that don't fit on the more family-friendly Disney+, the streamer has carved out its niche. Continuing to build on that in 2021, during the Hulu portion of the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour today, the streamer announced their slate of originals.

On the animation side, the reimagined return of Animaniacs, from Steven Spielberg, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation, has been a big success with fans of the original adventures of Yakko, Wakko and Dot, earning it an early third season pick-up for new episodes that will air in 2022. The already-ordered second series of Animaniacs will premiere fresh episodes on Hulu later in 2021, including more Pinky and the Brain scheming to take over the WORLD!

And speaking of global take-overs, the adult-skewing animated Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. will premieres all 10 of its first season episodes on Friday, May 21. Patton Oswalt voices the supervillain who intends global domination but so far has only achieved mediocrity. He's far from the omnipotent Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing he thinks he is, and the series will show all of his efforts to finally raise the "bad guy" bar. Other voice artists on the series include comedians Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz and Beck Bennett.

Hulu presented the first Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. teaser trailer for Season 1 today during their panel:

And the much-anticipated return date for The Handmaid's Tale, the Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning adaptation of novelist Margaret Atwood's modern classic of the same name, was announced for Wednesday, April 28. The fourth season frames June in full rebellion mode against Gilead as she fights the totalitarian patriarchy and their Handmaid enablers like Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). Having helped dozens of innocent children escape Gilead at the end of Season 3, June's not only wounded but she's an even bigger threat to those trying to bring order back to the regime.

Hulu released the full teaser trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 at today's press tour: