The Boys: Amazon Studios actually created Planet Vought in Los Angeles, and you're invited

Remember in Season 2 of The Boys, when Homelander (Antony Starr) took his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), to the supe-themed restaurant Planet Vought? The pair were still getting adjusted to their father-son dynamic, so at Stormfront's (Aya Cash) prompting, Homelander takes his son out to the restaurant for some bonding. Of course, Homelander fans ended up making it more traumatic than intended for the poor kid, but weirdly enough, if you are in the Los Angeles area June 4 - 6, you could be one of those fans.

Amazon Studios announced today that they're unveiling a huge, free The Boys-themed three-day pop-up at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. It's being billed as a "one-of-a-kind, immersive drive-thru restaurant" celebrating Planet Vought's (think of it as a super knock-off of Planet Hollywood restaurants) "grand opening" event. Each car-load will get an exclusive 40-minute experience with themed food and a drive-thru environment filled with characters, visuals, and elements from The Boys universe.

Concept art for Amazon Prime Video's The Boys FYC Planet Vought pop-up in Los Angeles. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

“We here at The Boys are thrilled to launch our latest cash-grab, I mean, brand extension: Planet Vought Hollywood," showrunner Eric Kripke says in a tonally spot-on press release statement. "Guests will experience the thrills of being a real superhero, all while consuming 2000 calories or more. Okay not really, but still, this experience is SO COOL, and will immerse viewers (and frankly, Emmy voters) into the humor and intrigue of the show’s world. And keep an eye out — Butcher and the Boys might swing by.”

While appearances of cast or creatives in the flesh are not guaranteed for all, food and swag certainly are, so why not be part of it all? We just hope the blood-letting and mayhem is kept to a minimum while people try to eat.

Reservations for the pop-up are available as of today, May 26. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Boys are available now for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.