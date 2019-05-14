Bill Murray leaves Farmer Miller for dead in new trailer for The Dead Don't Die

After releasing his vampire hangout movie Only Lovers Left Alive in 2013, indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch is giving us his take on the zombie genre, The Dead Don’t Die. In the latest restricted trailer for Jarmusch's star-studded zombie comedy, small-town cop Ronald Robertson (Adam Driver) asks fellow officer Bill Murray if they plan "to inform people about the zombie danger before dark?"

And although Murray's Cliff Robertson replies with an indifferent, "I guess so," he really has no interest in making a U-Turn to let Farmer Miller know (since they already passed by his farm). In fact, his exact words are: "F*** Farmer Miller."

Now, is this because Cliff has a beef with Farmer Miller? Or is he just disinterested in turning back the way they came? Looks like we're just going to have to wait until the film hits theatres next month to find the answer. Until then, let's watch Driver decapitate a bunch of zombies with a machete — including an undead Carol Kane — and the townspeople getting prepared for the zombie apocalypse.

It’s all a bit gross. And by “a bit gross,” we mean, “awesome and hilarious.” Check out the NSFW trailer below:

Video of THE DEAD DON&#039;T DIE - &quot;Kill The Head&quot; Restricted Trailer - In Theaters June 14th

Boasting “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled,” in addition to Murray, Driver and Kane, The Dead Don’t Die features Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, RZA, Selena Gomez, and Tom Waits. (For an indie filmmaker, Jarmusch really is well-connected to Hollywood’s A-list.)

The Dead Don't Die shambles into theatres on June 14.