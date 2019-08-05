Cataloging The Boys' most deeply messed-up moments and plot lines

The Boys — Amazon's subversive new superhero series from creator Eric Kripke and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — is extremely dark. And no, we're not talking in the Battle of Winterfell kind of way. See, while The Seven, the show's pitch-black version of the Justice League, initially seems like the world's greatest heroes when, in reality, when the curtain’s pulled back, it's quickly revealed that they're actually the world's biggest a**holes.

Which probably doesn't come as much of a surprise to anyone familiar with the Dark Horse comics the series is based on. To the uninitiated, though, the envelope-pushing, ultraviolent first season of The Boys is packed with some downright shocking sequences. Hence this list, in which we've attempted to compile the show’s most effed-up moments and plot lines.

To be fair, I guess we could've just written "Every single one of them" and called it a day. But since that wouldn’t make for a very compelling article, we've narrowed it down to the nine worst offenders.

**SPOILER WARNING: There are major spoilers for Season 1 of The Boys below. If you haven't finished the series yet, bookmark this and come back when you're done.**