Annabelle Comes Home deleted scene: The kids conjure Rory’s music box in the dark

They may be home, but terrifyingly, they’re not alone. As Annabelle Comes Home heads to Blu-ray and DVD next week, Warner Bros. is showing off some of the cutting-room floor artifacts that didn’t make it into the latest creepy installment in James Wan’s Conjuring-verse, in the process giving fans some fun Easter eggs and callbacks that harken all the way back to the movie that started it all.

Case in point: Rory’s music box, the Earthly talisman that links the spirit of a young, departed victim from the first movie to the inescapably cursed Warren home. Babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman) and Warren daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace) are alone in the dark and afraid, so it’s up to Judy to tap into the family’s gift for communing with the other side as Annabelle unleashes all the hidden demons locked away inside the house.

Video of Annabelle Comes Home — Rory’s Music Box Deleted Scene | SYFY WIRE

Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Yep, catching the reflection of a kid who’s been dead for years definitely isn’t normal (unless your last name’s Warren), but the moment shows just how thoroughly connected the Conjuring movie world (now seven films deep, including the three Annabelle films) truly is. The scene is just one of several that’ll be packed in with the upcoming Blu-ray/DVD combo pack, and it sits alongside other included goodies like a behind-the-scenes look at ghouls like the Ferryman/Demon, the Bloody Bride, and the Werewolf; as well as a cool featurette focusing on the ill-fated Artifact Room, and more.

Directed and written by first-time helmer Gary Dauberman from a story he and Wan collaborated on, Annabelle Comes Home stars Grace and Iseman, along with Katie Sarife (Daniela), and of course Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga — who return as demonologist parents Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie’s already out on digital platforms, and the Blu-ray/DVD combo pack (with a standalone DVD also available) is heading to store shelves just in time to get you in the ghostly spirit for Halloween. Annabelle Comes Home conjures up the home-alone terror all over again when it arrives on disc on Oct. 8.