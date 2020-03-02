WIRE Buzz: Antonio Bandera, Tati Gabrielle exploring Uncharted; Simon Pegg unsure of Star Trek 4; more

Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Sophia Ali (The 100) have joined Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's rocky film adaptation of the Uncharted video game series, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today.

Gabrielle, who plays the Weird Sisters' mean-girl leader Prudence Blackwood (formerly Prudence Night) on Sabrina, is set to play the female lead, but it's unclear if that means she'll be occupying the role of journalist Elena Fisher from the game. At this time, we know nothing about who Banderas and Ali will be playing.

(L-R: Banderas; Gabrielle; Ali) Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Jim Spellman/Getty Images / Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC.

Holland, on the other hand, is portraying a younger version of the game's famed treasure hunter/mystery seeker Nathan Drake. Wahlberg is said to be playing Drake's cigar-chomping mentor, Sully.

Following the exit of several big-name directors like Shawn Levy and Travis Knight, Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) has been tapped by the studio to helm the project. Let's just hope he sticks.

“I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games,” Holland said last month. “So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming.”

The film's most recent screenplay draft was penned by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the writing duo behind the first Iron Man movie. Production is expected to kick off within the next few months.

Uncharted is scheduled to hit theaters Mar. 5, 2021.

While it was recently confirmed that Noah Hawley would be writing and directing a fourth Star Trek movie for Paramount, Simon Pegg isn't so certain about the franchise's big screen future.

"The fact is, Star Trek movies don’t make Marvel money," Pegg, who plays Scotty in the rebooted series, recently told GamesRadar. "They make maybe $500m at the most, and to make one now, on the scale they’ve set themselves, is $200m. You have to make three times that to make a profit."

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Pegg, who co-wrote the screenplay for 2016's Star Trek Beyond, also stated that the tragic death of Anton Yelchin (Chekov) almost four years ago may have been a big factor in the fourthquel's delay.

"I don’t feel like the last one… They didn’t really take advantage of the 50th anniversary," continued Pegg. "The regimen at the time dropped the ball on the promo of the film. And we’ve lost momentum. I think losing Anton [Yelchin] was a huge blow to our little family, and our enthusiasm to do another one might have been affected by that. So I don’t know."

Of course, Paramount Pictures could always decide to ignore the last three movies and head in a new direction altogether. While they sort out the big screen future, we'll just have to enjoy all the televised Trek delights over at CBS All Access.

Speaking of Star Trek actors talking about uncertain futures, it looks like William Shatner is definitively done playing Captain James T. Kirk in any way, shape, or form.

When asked on Twitter if he'd be interested in returning to play the character in a Picard-like Kirk-centric series, Shatner wrote: "No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point." He also has no interest in doing a guest spot, writing: "I don’t do cameos. It’s a throwaway part to sell DVDs."

In July of last year, the actor said he was into the idea of reprising his iconic role for Quentin Tarantino's R-rated Star Trek film. With that project pretty much dead, there's seemingly little hope of seeing Shatner return to Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi universe.