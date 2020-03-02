Latest Stories

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Birds of Prey
Tag: Fangrrls
How Birds of Prey reshapes the revenge plot
Anthony Mackie in Altered Carbon
Tag: TV
The cast of Altered Carbon Season 2 on race, gender fluidity, and listening to Tupac
rick and morty season 3 trailer
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Szechuan Sauce returning to McDonald's; NBC cracks Langdon casting; and more
the-mandalorian
Tag: TV
The Mandalorian: James Mangold has spoken, and nope he won’t direct on Season 2
antonio banderas
More info i
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Antonio Bandera, Tati Gabrielle exploring Uncharted; Simon Pegg unsure of Star Trek 4; more

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 2, 2020

Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Sophia Ali (The 100) have joined Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's rocky film adaptation of the Uncharted video game series, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today.

Gabrielle, who plays the Weird Sisters' mean-girl leader Prudence Blackwood (formerly Prudence Night) on Sabrina, is set to play the female lead, but it's unclear if that means she'll be occupying the role of journalist Elena Fisher from the game. At this time, we know nothing about who Banderas and Ali will be playing.

Antonio Banderas Tati Gabrielle Sophia Ali

(L-R: Banderas; Gabrielle; Ali) Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Jim Spellman/Getty Images / Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Starz Entertainment LLC.

Holland, on the other hand, is portraying a younger version of the game's famed treasure hunter/mystery seeker Nathan Drake. Wahlberg is said to be playing Drake's cigar-chomping mentor, Sully.

Following the exit of several big-name directors like Shawn Levy and Travis Knight, Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom) has been tapped by the studio to helm the project. Let's just hope he sticks.

“I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games,” Holland said last month. “So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming.”

The film's most recent screenplay draft was penned by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the writing duo behind the first Iron Man movie. Production is expected to kick off within the next few months.

Uncharted is scheduled to hit theaters Mar. 5, 2021.

While it was recently confirmed that Noah Hawley would be writing and directing a fourth Star Trek movie for Paramount, Simon Pegg isn't so certain about the franchise's big screen future.

"The fact is, Star Trek movies don’t make Marvel money," Pegg, who plays Scotty in the rebooted series, recently told GamesRadar. "They make maybe $500m at the most, and to make one now, on the scale they’ve set themselves, is $200m. You have to make three times that to make a profit."

Simon Pegg Sofia Boutella Star Trek Beyond

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Pegg, who co-wrote the screenplay for 2016's Star Trek Beyond, also stated that the tragic death of Anton Yelchin (Chekov) almost four years ago may have been a big factor in the fourthquel's delay.

"I don’t feel like the last one… They didn’t really take advantage of the 50th anniversary," continued Pegg. "The regimen at the time dropped the ball on the promo of the film. And we’ve lost momentum. I think losing Anton [Yelchin] was a huge blow to our little family, and our enthusiasm to do another one might have been affected by that. So I don’t know."

Of course, Paramount Pictures could always decide to ignore the last three movies and head in a new direction altogether. While they sort out the big screen future, we'll just have to enjoy all the televised Trek delights over at CBS All Access.

Speaking of Star Trek actors talking about uncertain futures, it looks like William Shatner is definitively done playing Captain James T. Kirk in any way, shape, or form.

When asked on Twitter if he'd be interested in returning to play the character in a Picard-like Kirk-centric series, Shatner wrote: "No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point." He also has no interest in doing a guest spot, writing: "I don’t do cameos. It’s a throwaway part to sell DVDs."

In July of last year, the actor said he was into the idea of reprising his iconic role for Quentin Tarantino's R-rated Star Trek film. With that project pretty much dead, there's seemingly little hope of seeing Shatner return to Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi universe.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Uncharted
Tag: Antonio Banderas
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Simon Pegg
Tag: William Shatner
Tag: Captain Kirk

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker