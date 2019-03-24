Latest Stories

C2E2_DAY_3_0394.JPG

Avengers and Overwatch cosplay close out C2E2 2019

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 24, 2019

As C2E2 comes to a spectacular end with its tenth year fully seen through, it's staggering how many panels and guests have been through its hallowed halls. But then, compared to the amount of cosplayers, the ratio is pretty one-sided. The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo's 2019 close offered up some of its best costumes and characters yet... and SYFY WIRE was on the ground documenting them all.

While there were plenty of Pokémon and Star Wars characters represented like they were on the kickoff and middle days of the con, Sunday was highlighted by Avengers, anime, and Overwatch: all genre offerings with absolute tons of characters to choose from.

The day also featured plenty of one-off goodies like Power Rangers, Bowsette, and all the Indiana Jones supporting cast. Not Indy himself... just everyone else.

See for yourself.

C2E2_DAY_3_0506.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0502.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0497.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0494.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0491.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0488.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0485.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0476.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0471.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0470.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0459.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0458.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0455.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0450.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0394.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0391.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0387.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0384.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0382.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0379.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0377.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0343.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0344.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0351.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0353.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0356.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0360.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0367.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0371.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0373.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0341.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0336.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0332.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0327.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0324.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0319.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0315.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0309.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0308.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0304.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0301.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0298.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0296.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0293.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0282.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0281.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2_DAY_3_0278.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 has been incredible for another year and it's always sad to see it go. But looking back on all the great cosplay, and all the news and features that SYFY WIRE broke from the panels and Live Stage, will let fans relive the experience over and over again. Until next year, at least.

