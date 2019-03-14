Black Widow's hair gives us a timeline in the latest Avengers: Endgame trailer

It really does seem like 1,000 years ago that Iron Man proton-blasted his way onto the scene in 2008. Just over 10 years later, audiences are looking forward to Avengers: Endgame, which got its latest full-length trailer on Thursday. Just like Steve, we are all incapable of moving on and ignoring the tragedy every time Marvel drops a new Endgame trailer.

There is a lot — and I mean a lot — to think about here. This damn thing may be three hours long, but it's a jam-packed three hours.

The beginning of this new trailer sets up the action, reintroducing the big three's (Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Thor) separate origin stories in black and white, with the red details lit up in stark contrast to everything else. Whether or not it's significant that we're looking at Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor's origins (is it a hint that their stories are coming to their respective endings?) is unclear. More likely than not, the red and white in the flashback scenes is a nod to the team's matching suits at the end of the trailer. More on that later.

A point of interest before we get into the non-flashback stuff: Natasha Romanoff's hair gives us a loose timeline we can follow throughout the trailer. Her natural hair color is red, so any time there's more red than blonde in her hair, it means it's grown out (aka that time has passed). For example: Carol shows up to the Avengers compound pretty dang early given that Nat's hair looks exactly like it did in Infinity War. Keep that in mind.

Let's watch the trailer one more time:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers: Endgame - Official Trailer

After the flashbacks and Steve talking about how incapable he is of moving on, we see Scott Lang looking equally confused and scared as he likely starts to understand what's going on. He's wearing a different outfit from when we saw him at the end of the last Endgame trailer, so there's at least a time difference between these two scenes. More importantly, the extent of the overgrowth and the wear on the missing posters from this scene are impressive.

Credit: Marvel Studios

So either a significant period of time passes between Infinity War and Endgame or, more likely, this is a shot of Scott having accidentally traveled kinda far-ish into the future and seeing the long-running ramifications of half the world's population disappearing from one moment to the next. Not a fun situation to be in, especially if you've just managed to get yourself untrapped from the Quantum Realm.

Most of the rest of the action here suggests a two-pronged attack scene.

Credit: Marvel Studios

We have Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye, aka Ronin) running through a series of flaming ducts. Given that he's so often paired with Natasha, especially at the moment right before that while onboard the Quinjet, one might assume the two of them are sent on a mission together.

Credit: Marvel Studios

The second half of the trailer focuses on a bloody, ashy battle: Rocket hanging onto War Machine, Nebula letting out a war cry, Cap tightening his grip on the shield, and Ant-Man jumping through some wreckage. It's all very intense. We don't see Clint or Natasha during these moments, hinting even more at a two-pronged attack for this part. Or maybe it's a completely separate attack. Who's to say?

Credit: Marvel Studios

And then there are the second-to-final shots. The ones that likely had you screaming. The ones of the entire remaining team — minus powerhouses Carol and Thor, perhaps significantly — walking in slow motion while wearing those aforementioned red and white suits. Rumors of new white suits popped up online in November 2018, but they were dismissed as just that given that they'd originated from Reddit. Guess it wasn't all for nothing, after all.

Credit: Marvel Studios

This, above all else, seems to be the final attack, the triumphant lead-up to whatever crazy plan they've got going. Whatever it takes. They're all wearing the same colors. Nebula is there. Tony is there.

Let's do this, gang.

Credit: Marvel Studios

Final observation:

It seems we're supposed to assume that Clint is training his daughter Lila in that small scene near the beginning of the trailer. But she looks... suspiciously like... Kate Bishop… right? Right.

Credit: Marvel Studios

Dark hair, purple-ish colored clothes. All that's missing is a dog named Pizza and a Clint Barton with a sense of humor and a hearing aid.

Credit: Marvel Studios

Final-final observation: Carol Danvers. Cool as a cucumber. We like this one, too.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26.