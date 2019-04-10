Avengers: Endgame producer explains how Disney+ series fit into the MCU

As Disney continues its journey to rule the world and our hearts, the House of Mouse will soon launch its own streaming service, Disney+, to consolidate its IP and take on popular streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu. While much of Disney+ remains a mystery, fans have slowly been learning what to expect. This includes some original Star Wars series, a host of original content from Pixar, and an increasing number of projects from Marvel Studios.

There are currently two confirmed and up to four MCU-related series slated for Disney+. Confirmed are a Scarlet Witch and Vision series, and a show about everyone’s favorite trickster god, Loki. Reports also suggest that the service will host a Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson series and a Hawkeye solo series.

As fans know, each of these characters, save for Hawkeye, is dead as of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. So, how will they fit in? Will they be canon?

When SYFY WIRE spoke with Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran after Endgame’s international press conference over the weekend, she was quick to point out the delineation between the MCU and these upcoming MCU-based series.

“Well, Disney+ is sort of a little bit of a separate thing,” Tran told SYFY WIRE, when asked how closely the upcoming series are tied to the MCU. “We were focused really on making what we thought was the greatest [story]. This is the story that we wanted to tell and we didn't want anything in that aspect to affect the best story that we can tell with Infinity War and Endgame… for the audience to embrace.”

So they are not particularly linked, at least for now, but that doesn't have to be the case forever.

“Then we'll see from there if the shows or anything else is going to affect us in the future," she added.

Disney+ is set to launch sometime this year.