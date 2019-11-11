Most impressive! Relive The Big Bang Theory’s Star Wars cameos in this exclusive clip

Carrie Fisher. James Earl Jones. Mark Hamill as the minister who helps Sheldon and Amy finally get it over with and tie the knot.

Any time the stars of the Star Wars universe turned up on The Big Bang Theory, it was an event to remember — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of their TV crossovers in a new featurette ahead of this week’s release of The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series.

Going from the galaxy far, far away to Sheldon’s super-geeky neck of the woods was actually tons of fun, says Hamill. In fact, as he notes in the clip, he had a blast stepping onto a live set to play the audience for real-time laughs alongside BBT pros like Jim Parsons (Sheldon) and Mayim Bialik (Amy). “That’s the reason to do it,” he says. “If I did a TV series, this would be the format I would like.”

Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment / CBS

There was never a shortage of geeky reverence, both on camera and behind the scenes, when the acting icons behind Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker surprised the BBT gang. Sheldon’s deer-in-headlights moment with Jones had us half-expecting the legendary actor's next words to be “I am your father” when the episode first aired, but hearing the voice of Vader disarm TV’s most neurotic sci-fi nerd by admitting that he’s a sci-fi nerd too, well ... it’s a thing of comedic beauty.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is dropping both Season 12 and the complete series of The Big Bang Theory on disc this week, and each package comes with its own unique set of fun extras. In addition to “All the Stars in the BBT Universe,” the complete series box set also includes nearly 12 hours of bonus content, along with an additional disc that packs in two more exclusive, never-before-seen featurettes: “The Big Bang Theory: A Retrospective,” and “BBT’s Greatest Hits: 12 Years of Comedy in 24 Minutes.”

The special limited-edition Blu-ray box comes in a premium lay-flat book with a fun pop-up, and of course includes all 279 original episodes from the show’s 12-season run, as well as access to the digital version of the series. Use the Force on your funny bone's patience just a little longer, because the release date’s almost upon us: You can snag both Season 12 and The Big Bang Theory: The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD starting Tuesday, Nov. 12.