The one where we celebrate Carrie Fisher [Strong Female Characters #61]

Oct 15, 2019

We know you've already been plotting and planning what you're going to check out first on Disney+, so let us make the case for why you should watch some of our faves in the latest episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast. (Justice for George of the Jungle!)

The week, Courtney and Preeti discuss just what they cannot wait to watch on Disney+ and in honor of her upcoming birthday, gush about what makes our princess, general, and space mom Carrie Fisher so special.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in-between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

