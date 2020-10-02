WIRE Buzz: Billy Crudup speeds back to The Flash; The Snoopy Show teases; Mulan goes wider

Well, that was fast. Billy Crudup is in early talks to join – or technically rejoin – the cast of Warner Bros.’ upcoming The Flash film starring Ezra Miller. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Crudup is making a new deal with the studio to play Barry Allen’s (aka The Flash) father, which is a role he had signed on to play back in 2016 when Rick Famuyiwa was onboard to direct.

After 2017’s Justice League (in which Crudup made a brief appearance as Barry’s father) turned out to be a commercial disappointment, the fate of the Scarlet Speedster's film had been up in the air. Famuyiwa eventually moved on. Then John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were attached to direct, but they too left the project. But now, with Andy Muschietti set to helm the DC superhero movie and with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck already on board to appear, the film is back on the fast track to production (with filming set to begin in London next year).

It is currently unknown whether Kiersey Clemons, who signed on to play Iris West (and will appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League for HBO Max) around the same time Crudup had originally agreed to the role, will also be back.

The current version of The Flash, written by Christina Hodson, follows the Speedster as he travels back in time to stop the murder of his mother, the consequences of which reverberate throughout time.

The 70th anniversary of beloved comic strip Peanuts is welcoming a new way to enjoy its imagination-filled pooch, Snoopy. Apple TV+ announced The Snoopy Show – an animated series targeted towards kids and families – and dropped a small teaser and premiere date for the latest addition to the streamer's Peanuts catalog.

The Snoopy Show joins two space-themed Peanuts offerings on Apple TV+ – Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 and Snoopy in Space – with a new take that's still not quite grounded: each episode will feature three seven-minute cartoons based on the comic strip's characters and Snoopy's own alter-egos. Yes, Charlie Brown, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, and Peppermint Patty will show up, but so will Joe Cool, the Masked Marvel, and the Flying Ace.

Take a look:

Video of The Snoopy Show — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

"Why can't I just have a normal dog?" Charlie Brown laments. What fun would that be, Charlie Brown?

After seven decades of silly antics, Snoopy's latest endeavor should mean plenty of good times for this classic crew. The Apple TV+ series premieres Feb. 5, 2021.

Finally, Mulan is heading to those without Disney+. The live-action remake of the classic Disney story has been a premium offering on the streaming service (and making bank while doing so) after skipping theaters due to the coronavirus. Now the film will become available to fans lacking a Disney+ subscription.

On Oct. 6, the Niki Caro-helmed film – which substitutes wuxia action for musical numbers – will hit Amazon, FandangoNow, Vudu, and other digital film/TV retailers for the same price Disney+ subscribers were paying: $29.99. And that's to buy the film, separate from needing any additional monthly fee.

The film recently boosted Disney+ into the Nielsen ratings' top ten for streaming, an impressive feat considering its additional cost for fans. Those that have waited it out will be able to watch the film for free on Disney+ starting Dec. 4. In the meantime, those without the streamer will soon have their own ability to check it out.