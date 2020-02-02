Black Widow reveals her 'first family' in Super Bowl trailer

Black Widow, the posthumous backstory spectacular all about The Avengers' original super-spy Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), has been teasing all sorts of secretive elements from its titular heroine's past. Taskmaster, Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) have all made appearances in the first sneak peeks at director Cate Shortland's standalone MCU film, but the latest trailer from the Super Bowl teased the group aspect even more.

Turns out The Avengers weren't Natasha's "first family," as the opening voiceover says. Now fans get a look at Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff and the rest of the Cold War crew.

Check it out:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Black Widow | Big Game Spot

As the team dons some Stormtrooper-esque armor to fight their foes (and one killer shield pops into the air), Black Widow's latest hammers home how close Natasha was to her old team before joining Hulk, Thor, Cap', Iron Man, and (of course) Hawkeye.

Marvel also dropped plenty of character posters after the trailer aired, showcasing Black Widow, Vostokoff, Belova, and Red Guardian:

Red Guardian's poster is really leaning into the Captain America vibes...very much opposed to the manic, tattooed, howling character seen in the latest clip. At least the rest of the characters seem to be hiding less about themselves...but considering that they're all super-spies, it'll be worth assuming they all hold some mysteries close to their chests.

Black Widow reveals her secrets when she hits theaters on May 1.