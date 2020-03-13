WIRE Buzz: Bloodshot tests box office amid coronavirus fears, 50 States of Fright trailer

The coronavirus outbreak may have put a damper on much of the entertainment world, with many films delayed, productions suspended, and events postponed, but the box office still marches on for some in the genre sphere. Bloodshot, the Vin Diesel-led superhero film based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name, opened on Thursday night, giving director David S. F. Wilson his first-ever feature debut. However, the nanobot-filled supersoldier flick could've had better timing, as shutdowns permeate the industry. But what does that mean for the film's box office take?

According to Variety, the film (which also boasts Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce among its cast) opened to a decent $1.2 million haul during its preview night for the wide release. It was up against a few films that weren't necessarily contenders, with the once-pulled social thriller The Hunt opening to only $435,000. The films are both predicted to underperform due to the pandemic's concerns, as government and health organizations caution against large gatherings of people, but this will be the first real test of how the industry will be financially impacted.

While neither The Hunt or Bloodshot had stellar reviews, the latter could sneak to the top of the box office this weekend and usurp Onward, the Pixar film at the top, which equally underwhelmed fans and critics.

Next, who needs all that real-life horror when they can get much more fun scares from a master of the genre? Executive producer Sam Raimi — whom fans know as the mind behind the first Spider-Man trilogy and the iconic Evil Dead franchise — is bringing a new anthology to Quibi: 50 States of Fright. Now the show has dropped its first teaser showcasing its folkloric take on the rapid-fire horror genre.

With each episode pegged to one of America’s states (and its history of spooky myths), 50 States of Fright should provide tons to love for horror fans — especially since at 10 minutes a pop, these episodes should clock in at about eight and a half hours ... if they get to all 50, that is. But this clip does seem to imply they’ll get through them all.

Take a look:

Video of 50 States Of Fright | Official Teaser | Quibi

With a cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci, Travis Fimmel, Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, and Min-Na Wen, 50 States of Fright should be a breath of fresh air for those looking for a shorter alternative to some of TV’s hourlong anthological offerings.

Quibi launches this April.

Finally, the upcoming HBO adaptation of The Last of Us is bringing more of its spooky, tragic, haunting bona fides from the video game. The creative team is already shaping up to be one of the strongest in a game adaptation, but now the original composer for the PlayStation hit, Gustavo Santaolalla, is on board to bring in some sonic fidelity.

This comes straight from the show’s co-writers, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann — the latter of whom was also writer and creative director, on the game itself.

Check it out:

The Oscar-winning composer is just one more familiar face from the original Naughty Dog team behind the ballad of Ellie and Joel, giving fans of the pandemic-navigating, post-apocalyptic game yet another reason to look forward to the show.

The Last of Us series does not yet have a premiere date on HBO.