Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Pokémon Sleep and this week's Gamegrrl news

We’re in the summer movie season now, and all the big blockbusters are being released. You want to go to the movie theatre, but it’s just too much trouble. It’s gotten super expensive to take the entire family, you’ve got to pack your own snacks because that tiny box of chocolate-covered raisins costs the same as a small car, and people talk through everything. Maybe it’s time to play some video games instead! E3 is coming, and there are a lot of announcements you can check out beforehand. Hey, you can even do that from your couch! Here is the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending June 1, 2019.

Video of Official Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® - Reveal Trailer

Modern Warfare is back! The big news this week is that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is launching on October 25. The game has been reimagined and will bring us battle in a new way. Check out the summary below:

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity and shines a light on the changing nature of modern war. Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up

"In the visceral and dramatic single-player story campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pushes boundaries and breaks rules the way only Modern Warfare can. Players will engage in breathtaking covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces throughout iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East.

“And the story doesn’t end there. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players will be thrust into an immersive narrative spanning the entire game. Players can experience the ultimate online playground with classic multiplayer or squad-up and play cooperatively in a collection of elite operations, accessible to all skill levels.”

Credit: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon HOME, Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon Masters are on the way according to a press conference from The Pokémon Company. There is even a new Detective Pikachu game coming. Pokémon HOME is a cloud service app that allows you to keep your game going on a single platform. Pokémon HOME connects with Pokémon Bank as well as Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, and also Pokémon GO. You can trade with friends all over the world. The game will launch in early 2020 on iOS and Android devices along with Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Sleep is an app that uses an embedded accelerometer to track your sleep, but has the same functions as Pokémon GO Plus and will launch for mobile in 2020. Pokémon Masters is coming for mobile and lets players battle in a new way with famous trainers from the franchise history. The game launches in 2019, and we’ll reportedly learn more in June. The Detective Pikachu movie has inspired a new game in the Detective Pikachu series for Nintendo Switch that will conclude the story from the Nintendo 3DS game.

Video of Death Stranding – Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS4

We learned this week that Death Stranding will be released on November 8 of this year. If you’re on the Hideo Kojima train, this is good news from Kojima Productions and PlayStation. You’ll play as Sam Bridges and try to save mankind from extinction.

“People have created ‘Walls’ and become accustomed to living in isolation,” said Hideo Kojima in a statement. “Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game, where the goal of the player is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. It is created so that all elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of the ‘Strand’ or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing create new bonds or ‘Strands’ with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others.”

If you pre-order, you can pick up the Standard Edition, Special Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition with bonus incentives. You may recognize some of the names from this cast, including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, and Léa Seydoux.

So, what Gamegrrl news are you most excited about this week? Let us know in the comments.