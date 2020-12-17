WIRE Buzz: Chaos Walking pushed to March, drops new clip. Plus: Netflix teases 'Shadow and Bone'

Chaos Walking, Doug Liman's long-delayed sci-fi project starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, now has a confirmed theatrical opening of March 5, 2021.

Lionsgate revealed the date along with a new clip that shows off "the Noise," a phenomenon that puts men's thoughts on public display. In this instance, Todd Hewitt (Holland) meets a young woman (Ridley's Viola Eade) for the first time, causing his adolescent, Peter Parker-esque giddiness to show through. While Todd's grown up in an all-male society, believing that every single woman died out back on Earth, the appearance of Viola shatters his entire worldview. This rankles Mayor Prentiss (Mads Mikkelsen), who fears that Todd will unlock his true abilities. If the first trailer released last month is any indication, it seems like Todd's thoughts can actually harm others if he exerts himself enough, mentally.

Check out the clip below:

Based on Patrick Ness' 2008 novel, The Knife of Never Letting Go, Chaos Walking also stars Demián Bichir (The Nun), Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), and David Oyelowo (The Midnight Sky). In addition to the clip and release date, Lionsgate dropped a slew of fresh production stills as well:



Ness co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Ford.

For its next fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, Netflix is diving into the writings of Leigh Bardugo. Set in "in a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh," per Netflix's official description, the plot follows "a young soldier [who] uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive."

The show dropped its first teaser this morning while announcing a release window of April 2021 (no specific date was provided). Shot in Budapest, Hungary last fall, the project co-stars Ben Barnes (Westworld), Freddy Carter (Pennyworth), Amita Suman (Doctor Who), Danielle Galligan (Game of Thrones), Kit Young (The Origin), and Daisy Head (Wrong Turn).

Watch the teaser below:

Eric Heisserer (writer of Arrival and Bird Box) serves as showrunner/executive producer, with Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline) on board as director/executive producer. In terms of content, Shadow and Bone draws on two different series of novels written by Bardugo: Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows.

"The books are all set chronologically, so we technically don't get to events in the Six of Crows books until after the Shadow and Bone books have ended," Heisserer said in a statement published by Collider. "So what Leigh and I had to do was essentially invent prequel stories for the key Six of Crows characters this season — Kaz [Carter], Inej [Suman], and Jesper [Young] — to fit alongside what is happening in the Shadow and Bone storyline. That's been the heavy lifting."

In the making-of book for Warner Bros.' Tenet, writer-director Christopher Nolan admits that the time-inverting blockbuster has been knocking around inside his brain for the last 20 years or so. That assertion isn't hyperbole. During a recent interview with Complex, the filmmaker said that the origins of the project can be viewed within the opening moments of 2000's Memento, the movie that first put Nolan on the map as an up-and-coming artist of great creativity and ambition. Like many of Nolan's features, Memento plays around with the concept of time, telling the non-linear story of a man (played by Guy Pearce) with severe short-term memory loss.

"I had this notion of just a bullet getting sucked out of the wall and into the barrel of a gun. It's an image that I had in Memento to demonstrate the structure of that movie, but I always harbored this ambition to make a film where the characters had to deal with the physical reality of that," Nolan explained. "In a way, an idea comes to the fore when the time is right for it, and it's a hard process to quantify, so I was doing all these other things."

The concept of a bullet being sucked through a wall and back into a gun is immediately introduced in Tenet's curtain-raiser sequence (watch it here) and was achieved practically. After a four-month run in theaters around the world, Tenet is now available on digital and home video. The film made over $360 million worldwide and while that figure is nowhere near pre-pandemic box office numbers, Nolan was still pleased with the movie's financial performance.