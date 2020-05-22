Latest Stories

deanna-troi-cake
Credit: CBS
Chosen One of the Day: Deanna Troi-cake

Courtney Enlow
May 22, 2020
According to experts, quarantine dreams are a real and terrifying thing. Living through weird, stressful times can result in vivid dreams during longer-than-usual REM cycles. 

But like the influencer that he is, Data did it before it was cool.

In the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Phantasms," Data is having increasingly bizarre dreams involving tummy phones and shoulder mouths, but most importantly, at one point, he dreams about Deanna Troi-but-a-cake-though. Specifically a "cellular peptide cake with mint frosting," and Worf LOVES IT. 

Things get out of hand fast, and Data stabs Troi (to get rid of the aforementioned shouldermouth) but everything ends up super chill and OK and Troi makes a Data-cake that looks exactly like the Ecce Homo Jesus painting restoration.

 

 
data-cake

Credit: CBS / art icon Cecilia Giménez

 

Anyway, who's hungry?

