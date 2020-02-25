Latest Stories

Apu The Simpsons
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Simpsons' Hank Azaria talks stepping down from Apu. Plus, Indiana Jones 5, more
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Muncher action figure
Tag: Movies
Meet the new Slimer! Ghostbusters: Afterlife scares up first look at new spook Muncher
Carmen Sandiego in To Steal or Not to Steal on Netflix
Tag: TV
Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego sets Bandersnatch-style choose your own adventure
Toy Masters edible toys hero
Tag: Videos
Yum Yum what? 7 weird toys you can actually eat!
Jake Gyllenhaal Sack Lunch Bunch hero
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Mr. Music from John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Feb 25, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Twin Peaks Dougie A history with dementia made Twin Peaks: The Return a tough watch
Aliens (1986) Aliens' Newt is more than someone to be saved
Black Panther The women are still the best part of Black Panther

We here at SYFY FANGRRLS love ourselves some Jake Gyllenhaal. Seriously. That love sometimes comes hand-in-hand with being somewhat terrified because our boy is intense. And the most recent version of that combination of love and horror for Gyllenhaal was felt just this past December when he made a surprise cameo as Mr. Music in John Mulaney’s Netflix special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.

The special was already a wonderful mish-mash of what we remember most fondly of after school specials in the late '80s and early '90s: it was weird and funny, full of random celebrity cameos, and I could easily imagine watching it as a latchkey kid. 

Jake Gyllenhaal Sack Lunch Bunch 2

Credit: Netflix

But it’s Gyllenhaal’s introduction, at the end of the show, that brought a level of millennial-absurdist humor within a familiar framework that we want to celebrate today. 

Jake Gyllenhaal Sack Lunch Bunch dance

Credit: Netflix

He’s Mr. Music! But no, he doesn’t want you to play your skinny trumpet (read as: clarinet)!!! “Instruments are stupid!!!!!” 

We get a full song on the potential of objects to make very quiet music.

When you tap a pen on a paperback book

Jake Gyllenhaal Sack Lunch Bunch soft tap

Credit: Netflix


Not too loud, but you get the point!

It doesn’t really work out for Mr. Music, though. The sounds are too soft. 

“Is Mr. Music OK?” asks one of the sack lunch bunch children.

"No, Mr. Music’s not OK. He’s having a lot of trouble," John Mulaney, authority figure, replies. 

After a sequence of Mr. Music getting increasingly frustrated by his inability to create a loud sound, he accidentally walks on some broken glass and it breaks him.

Jake Gyllenhaal Sack Lunch Bunch 1

Credit: Netflix

“I stayed up late trying on clothes I already own and I didn’t prepare and I failed.” 

Whomst amongst us, I ask. Whomst. 

We love the chaotic evil disaster, Mr. Music. Doomed to the Sisyphean task of finding music in the most unmusical of places and failing again and again and again. A legend for our times.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Twin Peaks Dougie A history with dementia made Twin Peaks: The Return a tough watch
Aliens (1986) Aliens' Newt is more than someone to be saved
Black Panther The women are still the best part of Black Panther
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Jake Gyllenhaal

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker