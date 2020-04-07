Latest Stories

Snowpiercer
Tag: Fangrrls
How children are used as a commodity in Snowpiercer
Battlestar Galactica cast
Tag: TV
SYFY to unleash Battlestar Galactica & Xena marathons hosted by Tricia Helfer & Lucy Lawless
books-glases
Tag: Fangrrls
Get Rec'd: Nine sci-fi and fantasy novels to read this April
Jay Benedict
Tag: Movies
Jay Benedict, Aliens and Dark Knight Rises actor, dies at 68 from coronavirus complications
raven-coconut-pie
More info i
Credit: DC/Cartoon Network
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Raven and her coconut cream pies

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 7, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Snowpiercer How children are used as a commodity in Snowpiercer
books-glases Get Rec'd: Nine sci-fi and fantasy novels to read this April
Demolition Man: Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock Are we headed towards a Demolition Man future?

In an arc I would personally finance in order to be adapted for the ever-so-slightly grittier Titans show, Teen Titans Go! went full Gilligan's Island for a five-episode stint of sheer madness. And nothing was madder than Raven and her coconut cream pies.

See, on this island, all they have is coconuts. Coconut TV remotes for the coconut TV featuring all-coconut programming, and breaks to go to the coconut toilet. All that coco-effort can build up an appetite. Perhaps for some...coconut cream pie?

coconut-pie-raven

Credit: DC/Cartoon Network

I'm not a coconut person. But. Raven is a pretty convincing spokesdemon for this thing. How long would it take me trapped on a desert island before I make it a dessert island and go nuts for coconuts? I mean, the pies took Raven pretty quickly. If not for Wilson, would Tom Hanks have gone full-Raven in Castaway? Is the myth of the Siren song no actual song at all, but coconut cream pie? Is that why the rum was gone in Pirates of the Caribbean, because Elizabeth Swann used it all for a boozy collection of delicious coconut creeeeaaaam piiiiiieeesss? *weird squinty flat-mouth smile*

Anyway, who's hungry?

coconut-pie-raven-beast-boy

Credit: DC/Cartoon Network

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Snowpiercer How children are used as a commodity in Snowpiercer
books-glases Get Rec'd: Nine sci-fi and fantasy novels to read this April
Demolition Man: Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock Are we headed towards a Demolition Man future?
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Teen Titans Go!

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker