Latest Stories

Vader Hero
IDW revisits the Sith Lord's abode in Star Wars Adventures: Return To Vader's Castle #1
Ready or Not
Tag: Fangrrls
Ready or Not's Samara Weaving on feminist heroines and speaking up on set
Fall Premieres Hero
Tag: Videos
WATCH: A short history of how we watch TV
Brandon Routh as Arrowverse Superman
Tag: TV
Superman Returns! Brandon Routh is back in the supersuit for the Arrowverse crossover
simone-good-place
More info i
Credit: NBC
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV

Chosen One of the Day: Simone from The Good Place

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Sep 27, 2019
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Ready or Not Ready or Not's Samara Weaving on feminist heroines and speaking up on set
Iron Man- Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark posing during a bomb test The MCU is its own ultimate comeback
The-Sensational-She-Hulk.jpg She-Hulk, Marvel’s resident Hot Girl

Death is weird. Beyond that, finding out you are dead and that there is an afterlife when your entire life was dedicated to science, is very weird.

So on The Good Place, Simone's (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) reaction makes a lot of sense.

simone
Credit: NBC

She immediately believes herself to be in — as co-star Jason Mantzoukas might put it — a real Jacob's Ladder scenario, that these are the fleeting moments before she dies and her brain is creating this bizarre world where nothing is real. So she attempts to pull off a man's head, and creates entirely too much fashion.

simone-good-place

Credit: NBC

After the cheese-head is on, all bets are off. She starts pushing people into pools, fully weirds out her ex-boyfriend-though-neither-remembers-they-were-dating-because-they-got-MIBed Chidi, and decides, as any of us would, to go eat a knife.

Very honestly, it might be the most relatable, realistic reaction to being in the Good Place we've seen thus far. My Good Place might actually be Simone's nonsense brain jail. Cue "Semi-Charmed Kind of Life" and let's celebrate the beautiful mind of Simone — doo doo doo doo doo doo doo!

 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Ready or Not Ready or Not's Samara Weaving on feminist heroines and speaking up on set
Iron Man- Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark posing during a bomb test The MCU is its own ultimate comeback
The-Sensational-She-Hulk.jpg She-Hulk, Marvel’s resident Hot Girl
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: TV
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: The Good Place

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: