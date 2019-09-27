Chosen One of the Day: Simone from The Good Place

Death is weird. Beyond that, finding out you are dead and that there is an afterlife when your entire life was dedicated to science, is very weird.

So on The Good Place, Simone's (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) reaction makes a lot of sense.

Credit: NBC

She immediately believes herself to be in — as co-star Jason Mantzoukas might put it — a real Jacob's Ladder scenario, that these are the fleeting moments before she dies and her brain is creating this bizarre world where nothing is real. So she attempts to pull off a man's head, and creates entirely too much fashion.

Credit: NBC

After the cheese-head is on, all bets are off. She starts pushing people into pools, fully weirds out her ex-boyfriend-though-neither-remembers-they-were-dating-because-they-got-MIBed Chidi, and decides, as any of us would, to go eat a knife.

Very honestly, it might be the most relatable, realistic reaction to being in the Good Place we've seen thus far. My Good Place might actually be Simone's nonsense brain jail. Cue "Semi-Charmed Kind of Life" and let's celebrate the beautiful mind of Simone — doo doo doo doo doo doo doo!