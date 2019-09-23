Latest Stories

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Untangling the insane continuity of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre universe
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
David Koepp back at work on Indiana Jones 5; describes Dark Universe as 'ill-conceived'
The Black String Frankie Muniz
WIRE Buzz: Disney+ taking preorders; Frankie Muniz in middle of horror trailer; more
knives_out_01_4web__large
Our 10 most anticipated movies at Fantastic Fest 2019
Daleks Doctor Who
Credit: Ronald Dumont/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Chosen One of the Day: The sassiest Dalek

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Sep 23, 2019
Doctor Who’s iconic villains, the Daleks, are not necessarily known for being particularly clever or erudite in their way of speaking. They are, I don’t know if you’ve heard, fairly unemotional and mechanical in tone. But there is one Dalek who rises among the rest. One Dalek whose brutal cut-downs would be most appropriate in the midst of the most epic of lunchtime rap battles. 

In the iconic Whovian episode “Doomsday,” both the Daleks and the Cybermen show up in London and at first we’re all like, oh no, how will the humans and the Doctor survive? Two of the most foul, villainous antagonists! Together! 

But then, they do the job for him. It’s only four Daleks to millions of Cybermen, and so — rationally — the Cyberman think, "What do we need these trash-can looking mother f***ers for?" They say as much, and then with the wit and fury of Shakespeare before him, a Dalek steps up. 

“You are superior in only one respect,” the Dalek says up to the Cyberman on the screen. 

“What is that?” 

“You are better at dying.” 

OOOOOHHHHHHHHHH.

dalek

Dalek via BBC

