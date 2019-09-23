Chosen One of the Day: The sassiest Dalek

Doctor Who’s iconic villains, the Daleks, are not necessarily known for being particularly clever or erudite in their way of speaking. They are, I don’t know if you’ve heard, fairly unemotional and mechanical in tone. But there is one Dalek who rises among the rest. One Dalek whose brutal cut-downs would be most appropriate in the midst of the most epic of lunchtime rap battles.

In the iconic Whovian episode “Doomsday,” both the Daleks and the Cybermen show up in London and at first we’re all like, oh no, how will the humans and the Doctor survive? Two of the most foul, villainous antagonists! Together!

But then, they do the job for him. It’s only four Daleks to millions of Cybermen, and so — rationally — the Cyberman think, "What do we need these trash-can looking mother f***ers for?" They say as much, and then with the wit and fury of Shakespeare before him, a Dalek steps up.

Video of Dalek Trash Talk

“You are superior in only one respect,” the Dalek says up to the Cyberman on the screen.

“What is that?”

“You are better at dying.”

OOOOOHHHHHHHHHH.